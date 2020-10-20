How to ace that online job interview

As the economy starts to hum back into a steady rhythm, employers have started recruiting and you might just find yourself a candidate in an interview panel. Here are some key success pointers as shared by Jane Mutisya, a human resource expert and career coach.

First impressions count

Body language and facial expressions play major roles in creating a lasting impression to panelists. Smile and maintain eye contact. Sit upright on a chair that doesn’t creek, in order to communicate your sharp focus. Frame yourself from the head to the shoulders in a way you have enough headroom, to avoid the nose looking bigger because it is occupying almost the whole screen.

Standard rules still apply

Be Punctual. Set up everything and be readily seated before the panel starts connecting to the meeting.

Casual wear, “don’t care” attitude should not trickle down your choice of attire. Round neck t-shirts do not do well on job interviews nor does unkempt hair and or an overgrown beard. Always dress a notch higher according to the standards of your company’s normal attire. Feel free to even put on official footwear they have an effect on your mind set, in terms of looking prepared.

Pick up the perfect spot and good lighting

Get plenty of light overall so it doesn’t look like you’re cowering in the dark but not so much light that it creates glare on any eyeglasses. Then your background should be plain and professional to avoid distracting the interviewers.

Practice makes perfect- put your technology to the test

Systems like Zoom enable one to record a meeting. Use this to polish your interviewing skills as well as ease of using the application. Record yourself telling your story before you go into an interview, you will find that a strong professional story will set a confident tone that kick-starts your journey to greatness. Study that recording and check on your audio if its clear enough, body language, the nervous tics and stammers then rectify before going live.

Eliminate distractions

Keep any distractions away. This includes, children calling you from the background, dogs barking or chicken crocking. This will minimise your chance of success because the interviewer’s time is ticking, it becomes hectic when they struggle to get a clear audio from you. Close the doors and windows, switch off the TV or radio and ensure you are far away from any sort of noise.

Convey your value

Always remember three basic things when you try to prove your value: You have the skills for the job, you want to do the job and they want to work with you. This will help you build your confidence and convey the best to them. An online interview is even better because you can create a ‘cheat sheet’ and write all the notes on paper and stick it behind the camera where you can refer to without the interviewers noticing.