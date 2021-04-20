Greta Thunberg backs Covid vaccine inequity fight

Greta Thunberg slammed the "tragedy" of vaccine inequity as the Swedish climate campaigner called Monday for the world's most vulnerable to be prioritised for Covid-19 jabs.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The facility on Thursday launched a push for an extra $2 billion in donations, saying it needed the money in advance to reserve Covid vaccine doses throughout the rest of the year.
  • Some $400 million was raised at Thursday's opening donor conference.

Greta Thunberg slammed the "tragedy" of vaccine inequity as the Swedish climate campaigner called Monday for the world's most vulnerable to be prioritised for Covid-19 jabs.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Mr Survivor: Sorry, I'm not buying a new car

  2. Greta Thunberg backs Covid vaccine inequity fight

  3. If it’s not working, leave, Raila advises Kenyan couples

  4. Rev Njue: There’s life beyond good grades 

  5. Home Engineer: From terrified mum to superhuman  

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.