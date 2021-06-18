Dr Bosire: The skeletons in the medical field 

Stress among doctors is amplified when patient care is not achieved.

By  Dr Stellah Bosire

What you need to know:

  • For years, physicians have been viewed as super-beings, rightly because it is in their hands that pain is alleviated, lives are saved and suffering due to disease is eradicated.
  • But one reality that as a society we have failed to recognise is the political, social and economic obstacles that have compromised service to humanity and that ultimately affected the mental wellbeing of physicians.

I started my morning today with a grief debriefing session with my therapist Joan Kirera. Her first question was: “Why has the death by suicide of your colleague triggered you and many doctors?”

