Don't let Long Covid 'fall through the cracks', WHO warns

  • The WHO held the first in a planned series of seminars aimed at expanding understanding of post-Covid conditions.
  • Little is known about why some people, after coming through the acute phase of Covid-19, struggle to recover and suffer ongoing symptoms. 
  • Studies suggest that potentially one in 10 cases may have prolonged symptoms one month after infection.

The World Health Organization called Tuesday for greater research, recognition and rehabilitation for Long Covid sufferers as it brought experts together to share insights into the little-understood condition.

