Debt stress: Men need help

This is a sad and a funny story; depending on your perspective. It’s a story that many Kenyan men know too well. It’s a story that many Kenyans have to grapple with, almost every day of their lives.

But it’s a microcosm of the bigger story. Which is the debilitating debt our country owes - about Sh6 trillion - which is reflected in our little debts.

Recently, I was in a fix. I couldn’t watch my family starve. I took a loan from a mobile online platform. It was a small loan. Something to push us till my money came.

A blunder. That’s what I came to find out I’d made. Murphy’s Law applied itself. The money I was waiting for delayed by five more days. And that’s where my troubles started.

Breathing down my neck

Meanwhile, the incessant collectors kept my phone busy. I straight-up explained my position to them. I promised to pay up as soon as my money came. When the collectors called, my Truecaller app recognised their numbers as spam and asked if I wanted to block them.

I knew these digits got the spam tag from folks - thousands of folks - who’d taken a loan and, for one reason or the other, had defaulted. It’s vile not to pay a debt.

For any man who’s struggling with debt, take heart.

As men, we may be going through tough economic times, but the righteous thing to do is to keep the collector in the loop and pay up, as they are in business.

And then, on a Friday - a day late and a dollar short - I got this text: “we gave you enough time to clear the loan, but still you are ignoring us. Kindly note that we are again contacting 50 contacts in your phonebook to shame you. clear your loan now to avoid.”

It was in all caps. The aim was to threaten me. Which, I’ll not lie, worked a little bit. I say, “a little bit” because, you cannot embarrass a man who’s already naked.

Messages to my contacts

The collectors followed up on their threat. They sent text messages to some folks in my contacts list. If you’re one of the people who received a message, please know that I’m deeply sorry. I didn’t mean to drag you into this hole. Number two just happened.

There’s one person in my phone book I wish the collector would’ve contacted. That’s, with all due respect, President Uhuru Kenyatta. Maybe that would’ve given HE an aha moment.

For any man who’s struggling with debt, take heart. Try and get out of this prison, even if it’s one cent at a time. Read the fine print in your phone before you take a loan. Plan better.

And, if you’re a Kingdom man like yours truly; study what the Word says about Kingdom finances, and walk your faith. Owe no man anything, except the debt of brotherly love.





jowasonga@gmail.com