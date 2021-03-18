Covid may become 'seasonal', UN says

I usually sneeze a lot every morning, and when I encounter dust and strong perfumes. I don’t remember when this started but it must have been in my childhood. PHOTO | FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In its first report, an expert team tasked with trying to shed light on one of those mysteries by examining potential meteorological and air quality influences on the spread of Covid-19, found some indications the disease would develop into a seasonal menace.
  • The 16-member team set up by the UN' World Meteorological Organization pointed out that respiratory viral infections are often seasonal, "in particular the autumn-winter peak for influenza and cold-causing coronaviruses in temperate climates."

Covid-19 appears likely to develop into a seasonal disease, the United Nations said Thursday, cautioning though against relaxing pandemic-related measures simply based on meteorological factors.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.