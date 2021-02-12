Covid deaths in Africa jump 40 per cent in one month: WHO

Dr Mwangangi said that Kenya will heavily lean on the Astrazeneca vaccine due to its adaptability to the current cold storage systems in the country.

Photo credit: AFP file

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Deaths from Covid-19 in Africa surged by 40 percent over the last month.
  • This comes as Africa battles new, more contagious variants.
  • The continent is expected to reach 100,000 deaths in the coming days.

Deaths from Covid-19 in Africa surged by 40 percent over the last month, the World Health Organisation said Thursday, as the continent's toll approaches 100,000.

