Benefits of Kissing are truly amazing

By  Surjit Singh Flora

Journalist

What you need to know:

  •  When you passionately kiss, your heart rhythm accelerates.


  • This helps the blood vessels expand and transmit the blood to all the organs in your body more efficiently, which then lowers your blood pressure.


  • This is immensely helpful for people with high blood pressure.

There are many types of kissing, and kissing can depict so many emotions. No matter the reason we are kissing or being kissed, the act is so beautiful, romantic. The benefits of kissing are truly amazing. You may be surprised to know that one kiss activates so many muscles!

