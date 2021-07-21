Benefits of Kissing are truly amazing

Kissing is learnt right from childhood and lasts until old age. The way a baby uses its lips to drink breast milk is very similar to kissing. It allows the nerves in the baby's brain to connect with its mother, thereby creating a positive attitude towards kissing.



Additionally, the lips are one of the most romantic, sensitive parts of the body. Kissing, therefore, lowers stress, anxiety, promotes pleasure and strengthens relationships. The slightest touch of the lips sends signals to our brain, which provides us with a pleasant feeling. It also activates the body's hormones and nerves, increases the brain's thinking power and improves our moods.



According to scientists, when two people's lips meet, an average of nine milligrams of water, 0.7 milligrams of protein, 0.45 milligrams of sodium chloride, 0.71 milligrams of various fats and many other chemicals are exchanged. This helps the couple burn between two and 26 calories.



It is worth mentioning that kissing started in the western countries about 2,000 years ago. According to a 2015 study, less than half of the world’s 168 cultures accept kissing. The rest consider it a sin.



According to scientists, kissing has many benefits. Where it is considered a pleasant feeling, it sometimes also leads to sexual intercourse.



Kissing has also been found to reduce anxiety and have similar benefits to meditation. It improves our well-being by increasing the level of endorphins, which are pleasure hormones. It improves our immunity by releasing antibodies that kill bacteria. Kissing helps prevent tooth decay by increasing the amount of saliva that washes your teeth out. It also strengthens immunity and speeds up metabolism.



When you passionately kiss, your heart rhythm accelerates. This helps the blood vessels expand and transmit the blood to all the organs in your body more efficiently, which then lowers your blood pressure. This is immensely helpful for people with high blood pressure.



Experts also say that kissing can relieve headaches and menstrual cramps. The reason for this is that your veins dilate due to the pleasure you feel when you kiss.



Not only that. Kissing also increases the secretions of the happiness hormones including dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin. Increasing levels of these hormones provides great happiness and pleasure.