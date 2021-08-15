Additives that make a bath therapeutic

Adding a few drops of fragrance to your bath water will help boost your senses while leaving your skin with a lingering scent all day long. 

By  Irene Njoroge-Kristian

Beauty therapy lecturer

What you need to know:

  • A sea salt bath is an ultimate therapy for your skin.
  • Rub coarse sea salt all over your body, except your face.
  • Rinse it off with warm water for an invigorating and reviving cleansing session.

Add value to your bath by using a variety of additives. They not only help in maximising cleanliness; they also contribute greatly to making your bath time relaxing. The sweetness of perfumes will delight your senses while the special ingredients will make it therapeutic. Your bath will become a purifying ritual that you will enjoy immensely. Here are some of the nicest and most beneficial additives to try:

