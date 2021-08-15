Additives that make a bath therapeutic

Add value to your bath by using a variety of additives. They not only help in maximising cleanliness; they also contribute greatly to making your bath time relaxing. The sweetness of perfumes will delight your senses while the special ingredients will make it therapeutic. Your bath will become a purifying ritual that you will enjoy immensely. Here are some of the nicest and most beneficial additives to try:

Epsom salts

These help to relax sore and tired muscles and are the ideal additives to use after a long and weary day. Dissolve the salts in warm water and add them to your washcloth or loofah and then scrub all over your body. Soak it off, and follow with a routine wash using soap or shower gel. You may carry this treatment out in the shower or in a bathtub.

Perfume

Adding a few drops of fragrance to your bath water will help boost your senses while leaving your skin with a lingering scent all day long.

Oatmeal

Add a cupful of oatmeal to a square cotton cloth, tie it and allow hot water to run through it. Use this water to clean yourself. It results in a soothing and deep cleansing effect on the skin.

Milk

Milk baths were made famous by Cleopatra. Simply add a cup of powdered milk to your bath water and relax in it. This milk bath which is rich in protein and fats will moisturise and soften your entire body.

Sea salt

A sea salt bath is an ultimate therapy for your skin. Rub coarse sea salt all over your body, except your face. Rinse it off with warm water for an invigorating and reviving cleansing session.

Checklist for the perfect bath