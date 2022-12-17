Young architect makes film about the plight of women

How does an architecture undergraduate from Syracuse University juggle the two worlds: architecture and scriptwriting?

“Although I am an architecture student, I have always been drawn to telling stories and being I never feel like I have to make time to write; writing and architecture work hand in hand, as in both you are creating something from scratch and building it to tell its own story.”

The focus of her writing is about strong women and putting women in the main spotlight. She says: “Whereas some create feel-good experiences - some are more of a raw insight on what it means to be a woman living in this world.

Related Merging music and literature will lead to more readers in near future Weekend

'Mercy' the film is possibly the most special script I've written because it represents the bravery, resilience, and perseverance that thousands of young girls around Kenya possess.

'Mercy' is a combination of hundreds of different real-life stories affecting girls below the age of 15 - that all have one thing in common - rape - yet not all were survivors.

“Over the past year, I have been able to speak to Ruth Adhiambo, who is a headmaster of a small school that my mum and her foundation built in the Githogoro slum in Kenya.

Ruth also served as a therapist for many young girls who have been raped and she shared some of those experiences with me, in the hope that we can raise awareness and curb the number of rapes across the country.”

Stories of women being raped have had their effect on her all her life. “I am privileged to know that if, God forbid, I was ever in that position, I have a family that would support me and would do everything they can to help me get the support I need; thousands do not have that.

“Mercy' is not a film that begs for sympathy, it strives for change; in the hope that everyone who watches the short film will see how one wrong decision can affect multiple lives. I think what is powerful about this story, is that even though all that 15-year-old Mercy is going through, she wants to help others.

Her mother has HIV, cancer and is bed-ridden, and before her fateful 'accident',' bright Mercy wanted to do everything she could to study hard and be like one of those doctors who helped her mother relieve her pain.

“I think stories like this that describe the courage that young Kenyan girls show - should not be kept secret and instead be shared with the world. My hope for this film is that it will launch the 'Think Twice Movement,' which would push men to 'Think Twice' before they even touch a girl.

“Mercy is a film that we hope is going to make an impact on so many people's lives, and when we created each character, we knew that the opportunity to play that role could possibly change someone's life, but choosing the right person for the role would change millions of lives. Casting Mercy was no easy task, but to my leading ladies, Tana, Mariam, Shandra, Selestine, and Martina, they made this dream come true, and they nailed it.”

Georgia first came up with the idea of the Mercy film when she was just a girl who wanted to tell a story … and seeing how that story has grown has been one of the most incredible experiences of her life.

She says: “I knew what I wanted to say, but what I needed was someone who knew how to make that possible, someone who could match my passion and help turn it into a film, and that's when Zippy Kimundu walked in. Zippy directed the film and was part of the writing team. Without her guidance and support, this film would not be possible.”

She is a bit of a feminist when it comes to cinema. She says she was pretty tired of seeing only men in the main movie spotlight, always the hero, especially in Kenyan films.

She says: “I want everyone to see women in a new light and. for once, instead of constantly portraying them as wives and mothers, portray them as many actually are: CEOs, MDs, police, special agents, athletes, doctors, and so much more …”