Yearbook has information every Kenyan needs to have

Credible information is very scarce in these times when fake news spreads fast. Misinformation and lack of information can be costly to the government, organisations and individuals.

One can, therefore, understand why the ICT ministry, through the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board, publishes the Kenya Yearbook.

The 2020 edition, Social Cohesion & Rebuilding the Economy, is out this week. Why is this publication important for institutions and individuals? Well, it is a handy, quick reference text on Kenya covering various sectors— including devolution, health, agriculture, politics, economy, sports, education sector among others.

This is a volume that a government planner would find quite useful, just like a prospective investor would find data here and an ordinary citizen would gain knowledge from.

This is also the kind of book that tourists visiting the country would find quite useful. Like previous Yearbooks, it has basic facts about the country’s history, from the colonial times to date, but this time goes beyond that to give fresh perspectives and statistics.

National heritage

It outlines the shared national heritage. Throughout, there are pictures that tell the Kenyan story. Kenya than much of the hyphenated narratives accompanying them.

Divided into five pillars (chapters), the second pillar, which captures the mainstream economy, is clearly given more attention — and for good reason as the pandemic continues to affect lives and livelihoods.

These sectors, from agro-innovation, to mining and petroleum, tourism, industrialization, water and environment, education, sports etc, that will need serious reinvention in the post-COVID-19 era.

Without doubt our politics needs reforms. Several sectors of the public service need rejigging. Devolution is work in progress and has to be supported with more resources. National security and defence are undoubtedly the backbone of any country today. War on corruption has to be fought, seriously.

And the government as well as the rest of the society have to work on how to make justice accessible to all Kenyans, irrespective of their social status.

But Shouldn’t we have exorcised the ghosts of tribalism and ethnic jingoism after more than 50 years of self-rule? Maybe we need to continue to debate these issues, as the editors of this year’s edition hope.

National development

The government itself will have to lead from the front. Reading Kenya Yearbook 2020 one notes that the country ticks positive in many of the indicators needed for national development pre-Covid-19. Yet there is more to be done in all these areas.

Kenya Yearbook 2020 Social Cohesion and Rebuilding the Economy is probably the kind of narrative that Kenyans who have been assailed by COVID-19 and its consequences need right now.

It is potentially the kind of story that should remind Kenyans that if the collective willed itself into action, the country can and will be rebuilt, if and when COVID-19 is conquered.

There is no doubt that this is the government’s annual ‘feel-good’ publication. It often reads as if it is trying too hard to sell the story of success amidst hardship.

Probably what should be pushed more is the spirit of determination — that the country, like the rest of the world, is trapped in uncertain times, but Kenyans will endure and live to rebuild.

The yearbook, accompanied by a handy Factbook, is available in print and online at www.kenyayearbook.co.ke.

