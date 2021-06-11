Writers group fulfills big dream of own bookshop

Gabriel Dinda

Writers Guild Kenya founder Gabriel Dinda during the interview at the new bookshop in Nairobi. The bookshop is two weeks old and it exclusively sells books written by Kenyan and African authors.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The story of Writers Guild Bookshop dates back seven years in a university hostel room.
  • Writers Guild Bookshop has since trained many writers and encouraged those who never thought they could write.

Writers Guild Bookshop, arguably the first bookshop stocking exclusively Kenyan and African authors’ books and with a reading space, is hardly two weeks old since it opened doors. Yet its story dates back seven years — to Tuesday, June 16, 2014.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. I'm addicted to gambling, why is it so hard to stop?

  2. PRIME Hot and healthy Dr Esther Dindi says being vulnerable is the key to her success

  3. Why your fashion choice is a great pain in the back

  4. PRIME I'll hold on to my virginity till marriage and I'm urging girls to remain pure as well

  5. PRIME Everything you need to know about making money trading forex in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.