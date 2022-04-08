Worship Heart Africa to host South African gospel artist Charisma Hanekam in Nairobi

Gospel fans in Nairobi are set for a treat on April 18 (Easter Monday) with a performance by South African gospel singer Charisma Hanekam of Joyous Celebration fame.

Hanekam will be a guest minister during the Worship Heart Africa Encounter Easter Monday event set to be held at the Nairobi Cinema. She is expected to team up with Pastor Ayuma Omufulukhani of wastahili tunes.

Pastor Ayuma confirmed that Charisma Hanekam of Lekker Smakie and Vrou Van Samaria hit songs will arrive in Nairobi on Monday next week in readiness for the event.

Notably, Hanekam has distinguished herself as a widely travelled gospel ambassador through music and preaching.

Her music is written in English and different South African languages including Afrikaans, Sotho and Zulu.

Some of her other popular songs include Tis So Sweet and Because He Loves Me So.

Also doubling up as a music producer, her songs have not only been produced through the renowned Joyous Celebration but others as well. This demonstrates a multicultural society that South Africa has become in worshipping through music.

Some of the leading South African gospel musicians include Rebecca Malope, Benjamin Dube and Lebo Sekgobela.

Her visit to Kenya is expected to serve as a spiritual moral boost for the “Worship Heart Africa” which strives to unite the continent through worship.

Others expected to minister during the Nairobi event are pastors Mary Atieno, Lavender Obuya, Dor Max and the Worship Heart Africa team.

Speaking during a recent interview, an elated Ayuma Omufulukhani said: “Hanekam’s visit will be for the betterment of my bigger vision of relationship and redefined Worship for Africa. She brings to our team anointing and wisdom of the word.” she said.