Chemi Chemi Players

Chemi Chemi Players’ Tina Nduba-Banja (centre) plays Rahab, one of the monologue characters in ‘Spread Your Garment Over Me’ series at the Cheche Gallery of the Kenya National Theatre.

| Thomas Rajula | Nation Media Group

Weekend

Prime

Women of the Bible brought back to life in theatre show

By  Thomas Rajula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On stage, you see the actors all get so much in character that you get lost in the monologues.
  • The performances take you deep into what were just names or female pronouns in the Bible previously. 

The women of the Bible like you’ve never seen them before! Spread Your Garment Over Me makes a bold statement about the monologues which depict 12 women mentioned in the Bible, including Eve, Sarah, Mary and the woman who had been brought before Jesus after being cited for adultery.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.