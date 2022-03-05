Willy Mutunga gifts posterity thoughts on law and society

Willy Mutunga

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga during an interview with the Sunday Nation in Nairobi on October 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Odhiambo

What you need to know:

  • Beacons of Judiciary Transformation is just the right kind of memorialisation of Willy Mutunga.
  • There is something for everyone who would like to know Willy Mutunga’s thoughts on a diverse range of subjects. 

Today books are not what they were just about two decades ago. Then books meant a printed and hardcopy of text. The paper book was expensive mainly because of the cost of preparing the manuscript, printing it and distributing it. Even today the cost of printing is one reason not many people publish books. There are millions of writers with stories out there to tell. But they are hindered by means.

