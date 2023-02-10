Why we should shun our obsession with good grades

The obsession to pass national exams has tainted the integrity of the exams in Kenya. Questions have been raised on whether the 2022 KCSE exams were leaked or not.

The truth of the matter is that cases of leaked exams are always reported every year and in this modern era of technology, cheating is now high-tech. The veracity of the claims shouldn’t be the discussion but the extent.

The pertinent question we as a country should ask ourselves is why there is high demand for top grades. Why do we make exams a matter of life and death?

Why do we make students think that if they fail to get C+ and above then they are seen as failures?

The obsession and unnecessary excitement about good grades should stop. Let students be allowed to perform to the best of their ability and proceed to the next level without too much pressure to outdo themselves.

Inspiring stories

I recently watched an interview aired by NTV on some successful people who did not do well in their national examinations.

Their stories are so inspiring that one sees no need to look down upon those who do not meet the expectations of either their parents or teachers. I was quite intrigued by one beautiful lady who said she scored the most dreaded D+ grade.

What will surprise you is that she is now a very successful entrepreneur dealing in fashion design. I had nothing but admiration for her fine grasp of the English language and her success story is enviable. She has employed many of the so-called A students.

Now if that doesn’t inspire anyone and make them change their perception of the so-called D students, I don’t know what does.

We, therefore, need to stop the condemnation of students who do not attain university entry points. If they do anything they should be encouraged to proceed to the next level without persuading them to resit the exams.

Such students should be encouraged to join TVET centres which are in almost every constituency now. The truth of the matter is that TVET graduates are more productive than university graduates.

TVET instils the requisite technical skills to produce quality skilled human resources with the right attitudes required for growth in different sectors of the economy. Students should therefore be encouraged to join the over 1600 TVET institutions in Kenya.

The common misconception that university students are more employable compared to their TVET counterparts should be disabused.

In conclusion, Kenya is ripe for a conversation on the future of our education system and the government should be honest in improving the quality of education in Kenya.

Collins Bore is a teacher at Nyangwa Boys High School in Embu County