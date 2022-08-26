Why Kenyans are afraid of telling stories of their lives

Are Kenyans afraid of telling stories of their lives and times? Are we very talkative people who are unwilling to write down our tales?

Too many Kenyans who have worked in public offices, who have been in politics, who worked for years as teachers, who treated and nursed millions of other Kenyans, who flew hundreds of Kenyans across the oceans, policemen with decades of service, journalists who have been the first recipients of life-changing stories, among others, simply disappear into retirement without recording their experiences of service.

One would say that many more Kenyans have been writing in the recent past.

There are many copies of self-published books on the streets, on online bookshelves, on social media networks and in several authors’ handbags.

Kenyans are writing and publishing fiction, self-help books, poetry and autobiographies today more than they were doing just about five years ago.

Part of this growth is due to easy access to online editing and manuscript design services.

Book printing has become increasingly cheaper. One can print a few copies on order.

One can consequently easily re-edit and reprint some more copies after hearing the readers’ responses. It is even cheaper to print books in India or China.

However, not enough personal stories get to be written and published in Kenya.

Bold Kenyans

Biographies and autobiographies are a mere trickle compared to novels and anthologies of poetry, for instance.

But some Kenyans are getting bolder and writing their memoirs. Peter Wasamba is one of them.

Why do I say bolder? Because, for instance, Peter Wasamba’s autobiography, Relentlessly Resilient (Marimba Publications, 2022), is one of those books that would make several people unhappy, some of whom he still works with, and may even have to continue working with in future.

The cover of the book Relentlessly Resilient. It is one of those books that would make several people unhappy, some of whom he still works with, and may even have to continue working with in future. Photo credit: Pool

Relentlessly Resilient is the story of pursuing one’s dreams resolutely. It is the story of Peter Wasamba from when he was born in Homa Bay; to his life and early schooling in Uyoma, Bondo; to high school in Mombasa; to serving in the Kenyan military; to a stillborn teaching career in high school; to becoming a university lecturer, then a dean of a faculty at the university; to training to become a lawyer.

Each of these episodes in Wasamba’s life is a story on its own, reflecting encounters and incidents that shaped the identity of the subject.

For instance, the subject is called Peter Otiende Wasamba because on the day he was born at the Homa Bay Hospital, the then Minister for Health, Joseph Otiende, visited on June 4, 1965, to officially open the hospital.

The minister gifted each woman who had delivered a child five shillings.

In return, the new mothers all named their children after the minister. Consequently, a child born of a Suba mother and a Luo father ended up having a Maragoli name.

What does this say about the dreams of Kenyans in the 1960s?

Wasamba, would grow up in a home where the mother’s word was the law, complemented by a strict Christian upbringing.

Resilience

The lad passed his secondary examination and was admitted to high school in Shimo la Tewa, Mombasa, where he would study for two years.

However, his final grades were not enough to have him admitted to the university. This did not dampen his spirits.

He decided to try his hand at teaching and ended up as an untrained teacher back in the village.

But this was only for a short while because he eventually joined the army, where he trained and graduated as a gunner.

Yet Wasamba’s determination to better his life had not been extinguished. He opted to attempt the exams again to gain admission to the university.

He eventually succeeded to be admitted to the University of Nairobi, from where he graduated and sought to become a teacher.

Wasamba would be so frustrated in his efforts to teach that when eventually there was an opportunity to do postgraduate studies, he went for it. This is how in the end he became a university teacher.

What is significant about Relentlessly Resilient is the spirit of personal conviction that one can achieve what he sets out to do if they persist long enough in their pursuit.

Wasamba demonstrates that no individual needs extraordinary intervention to make a success of his life.

He demonstrates by his story that human beings should always expect to come across obstacles when chasing their dreams.

Such obstacles could be natural, for instance, he did not have the minimum height and weight required to join the army at the time of recruitment. But sheer determination could undo such difficulties.

One other significant lesson one learns from Wasamba’s story is the value of personal integrity and following the laid down procedure when serving in public office.

Wasamba tells a number of anecdotes when he stood his ground against orders by his superiors, orders which would have made him break regulations.

He says that although his stance made him appear obstinate and insubordinate, he knew that the law was on his side.

Indeed, in these anecdotes, Wasamba reveals significant details about how Kenyan universities suffer from maladministration, where often senior officers rule by fiat.

He says that his decisions have always been vindicated in time.

But probably the biggest lesson in Relentlessly Resilient is how Peter Wasamba resolutely follows his desires, even when faced with seemingly insurmountable difficulties.

His yearning to succeed at school is what pushed a young man who may have easily given up on his dreams to become a lawyer after failing to gain admission to the university to end up as a professor of Literature, the Chair of the Department of Literature and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Nairobi.

Today he is still pursuing his vision to become a lawyer as he studies for a PhD in law at the University of Nairobi.

In other words, Wasamba’s story can simply be summarised in the word, never give up.