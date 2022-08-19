Why Kenya Church should read Bishop Desmond Tutu’s writings

The church in Kenya played a pivotal role in the 2022 General Election, more so in the presidential bid.

During the heated campaigns, one of the presidential candidates commented on how the colonialists lifted Christianity above other religions in Kenya.

This sounded sour in the ears of some Christian zealots who decided to develop a baseless narrative.

No wonder, I think, we should read the world-class writings of Bishop Desmond Tutu, more so, what he titled God is Not a Christian: And Other Provocations.

Somehow, it was morally wrong for some Christian fundamentalists to brand a Presidential candidate as someone against the course of Christianity in Kenya.

Political mileage

It was also sinful to use it as a campaign tool to gain political mileage. There is an estimation that Kenya is an 80 per cent Christian nation.

Therefore, you know why this lie lived. Ideally, it was one of the cheapest lies that my fellow compatriots who are of the Christian faith bought.

Yet — when you examine the context of the utterance made, you will discover that the intention was not to attack people who profess the Christian faith like the weaver of these words.

Christianity, a religion associated with Jesus of Nazareth, has stood the test of time.

From its provenance hitherto, various powerful people have attempted to block its proliferation, but they have always failed flat.

No wonder, it is laughable to think that a politician can end Christianity in Kenya.

Fellow Christians should never forget that being pious and prayerful does not make someone stop thinking logically.

Let there be a clear demarcation between faith and foolishness.

The church in Kenya, led by the clergy, should not drive a wedge between people using pointless propositions.

Instead of forming unholy an alliance with the crass political class, whose tongues are glib-like glass, the church should champion piety, peace, integrity, morality, reconciliation and healing.

Christianity is not about lies, insults, hatred and hypocrisy. Christianity abuts on pillars of justice, peace, unity and love.

Mahatma Gandhi observed, “There is no way to love, love is the way.” In 1 John 4:8, we read: “But anyone who does not love does not know God, for God is love.”

Christians should read and practise Biblical teachings. Then, see sense in the sermons and speeches of Arch-Bishop Desmond Tutu, the South African cleric who bagged the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

In 2009, he scooped the highest civilian award in the United States, the Presidential Medal, by Barrack Obama.

Thoughts of this African patriarch remain relevant. More so, at a time we have a sheer shortage of bold bishops who can express their views powerfully and honestly, showing the connection between faith and politics.

Ubuntu

The episcopal championed for Ubuntu — the correct concept of shared humanity: I am because we are.

In his heroic book titled God is Not a Christian: And Other Provocations, the Arch-Bishop posited that most of us need our understanding of God deepened and expanded.

We should be ready to learn from one another, not claiming that we alone have all the truth and that somehow we have a corner on God.

Christians do not have a monopoly on God. This points out the urgent need for inter-faith tolerance.

We must accept that we have several religions in the world alongside Christianity such as Islam, Hinduism, Judaism, Buddhism, et cetera.

Although Christians are the majority in Kenya, we must be mindful of minorities.

For even if we do not profess the same faith, we are all Kenyans. For me, I happily remain a practising Christian.

Albeit, I do not see myself as better than those who subscribe to other religions.

Ideally, I see a problem in some fellow Christians who have embraced extreme beliefs, where we see ourselves as superior while others as children of a lesser God.

Yet — in case we read about the hero of the Christian faith, Jesus of Nazareth, we realise that he had a soft spot for even those who were not in His tent.

In Luke 19, he happily visited and shared a meal with Zacchaeus, a tax collector who was not in good books.

Again, in Acts 17, Apostle Paul of Tarsus reasoned with philosophers at Athens without judging them.

In Acts 17:28, he acknowledged the God that their poets alluded to umpteenth times.

Quoth he, in Him we live, move and have our being. As some of your poets have said, we are all His offspring.

Therefore, fellow Christians should know that even when we want to call other people to join our tent, it is foolhardy to disparage their religions.

For that is the poverty of discretion, discernment and judgement. It also manifests scarcity of tolerance as a soft skill.

For it is not easy to evangelise people we see as Satanic. We should also embrace ecumenism, and acknowledge — whether saints or sinners — we all belong to God.

In a larger sense, God is not petty per se. Jesus condemned this self-righteous attitude in the Parable of the Pharisee and Tax Collector documented in Luke 18:9-14.

This self-righteousness or holier-than-thou attitude, I am cock-sure makes God cringe while sitting on His regal thrown wearing His royal crown.