Why I need your prayers: I’m depressed in America

A close confidant in Kenya texted “sorry” back to me, but he hasn’t picked my calls since I told him seven months ago that I’ve been diagnosed with depression and that I’m now on the heaviest dosage of fluoxetine (popularly known as Prozac).

Bro, the son of Mau Mau and the academic Luanda Magere is briefly in Nairobi. Please pick my calls! I’ve found a place in Kawangware where they serve matumbo the way you like your boiled cow tripe: not too thoroughly cleaned before cooking.

Most of my editors have understood my nervous condition and allowed me out of projects. That’s why you haven’t heard from me and my dog Sigmund for a while. I have halted my writing to focus on self-care and recovery — long nature walks with Sigmund, a massage now and then, some exercise, swimming, and lots of rest.

I haven’t started therapy yet, though. At the time I found a black therapist in America (one who would understand the souls of black folks), I had already booked my ticket to Nairobi. I guess some rules don’t allow her to see me, even via Zoom, when I’m not in Chicago.

We decided to wait until I got back “home” in America. I want her to teach me how to forgive and ask for forgiveness, as petty memories from my past are tearing me apart. If only I could also stop blaming others for my problems!

Why would this outwardly happy son of Metumi be so depressed? I have a good job that I enjoy immensely and would do for free — that is, if it came to that. I have life-time tenure and enjoy some quite generous perks. My students are not only extremely intelligent, ever keeping me on my toes, but they are respectful to a fault. My colleagues are ever so sweet to me, and my bosses give me whatever I want — including generous raises and fully-funded trips from the US to Kawangware.

My depression is not a new thing. I suspect I had depression at birth or because of early childhood experiences that left me deeply scarred. We just happen not to diagnose mental illness in Kenya early enough. If we did, I’d have been put on Prozac or something else at a very early age.

Recent developments (e.g., the Covid-19 pandemic, marital hiccups, death of loved ones, tussle over with siblings over economically useless inherited pieces of land in the scrawnier parts of Metumi, etc.) triggered my disease to come to the surface. Mid-life crisis is also taking its toll on me as I enter the final decades towards my mortality.

In fact, if we agree with Frantz Fanon about the psychic damage colonialism did to us, it is probable that many denizens of Metumi, the hotbed of Mau Mau war in the 1950s, live a depressed existence — undiagnosed, untreated. We have inherited the trauma of our parents and we are unwittingly passing it down to our children.

So be careful, bro. Talk to your doctor the soonest you can because you could also be depressed and not aware of it. Your narcissism, affectations of Britishness in your dressing and accent, and lack of empathy are obvious symptoms of mental illness.

Luckily, I not only have at my disposal many resources to fight depression (therapists, psychiatrists, nutritionists, doctors, insurance etc.), I also think I’ve used my disease as a superpower to become one of the most decorated intellectuals from Metumi and beyond.

“You’ve always been depressed, Mr Biswas,” a former classmate of mine in college told me through WhatsApp from Harare when I called him with the news of my diagnosis. We call each other “Mr Biswas” in honour of a character from Naipaul’s early fiction, whose lack of place in society progressively drives him into madness. The real-life Mr Biswas, a social worker, gave me a list of things he had seen in me decades ago which signalled a depressed mind, including intense self-effacement, academic perfectionism, and spectacular professional accomplishments accompanied by little success in emotional intimacies.

I’ve been given a lot of advice on how to handle my depression, including smoking some weed, which I’m not going to do unless Wajackoyah VI makes it mandatory in his prospective cabinet’s breakfast in 2027. Immediately President Wajackoyah puts the bible down, then, I’ll ask my friend Ras to light me a mutong’i (joint).

Some people have advised me to let family and friends rally around me. But my relationship with my siblings is irredeemably damaged, and a large number of my rural relatives don’t even talk to me. Furthermore, I’m not going to start hugging people. Do you imagine me at the Department of Literature of the University of Nairobi liberally hugging colleagues? “Tukutendereza, Dr Tom Odhiambo…. Tukutendereza, Dr Kitata Iwano… Tukutendereza, Dr Kimingichi Wabende … God, Kimingichi of all people…Tukutendereza, Dr Godwin Siundu… Tukutendereza, my former classmate…excellent memoirs, ruffian … Tukute….”

I never hugged my father, and I can’t do it now because he passed on in 2017. I don’t think I’ll ever hug my own mom either; she has dementia and doesn’t recognise me anymore. Let me die of depression if I must hug Larry Ndivo to cure it. Let me die. Even you, bro, if you think you’ll ever hug me, you will have to wait until I’m in Umash, frozen and unable to slap you.

Except the late Chris Wanjala, I have never been hugged by a Kenyan, not even on stage, where I’ve played the roles of only churlish and most unromantic characters (e.g., Tekayo, the cannibal in Grace Ogot’s Land without Thunder). It’s Prof. Wanjala who graciously offered the hug, a wise elder’s gesture of forgiveness to a truant kid.

Although I have always admired Wanjala’s Hegelian readings of alienation and mental anguish in Kenyan literature, at some stage in my life I used him as a punching bag every time I wanted some attention in the press. Today I regret it and urge my students to take Wanjala seriously as a leading figure in African literary scholarship.

I think was hugged another day by Prof Austin Bukenya, who was so happy to, he thought, meet me in person at last. He had forgotten that he’s the one who, invited to my high school by my drama teacher in the late 1980s, taught me how a mad African drunkard empties his bladder on stage facing the audience without the actor exposing to the real-world eyes the Thing (different from but related to Freud’s das Ding/the Thing). The audience are trees that the drunkard mistakes for people trying to peek at his jouissance-giving das Ding.

Using Bukenya’s tips, I became a good actor and even won awards here and there. The tricky bit is that, despite huge appreciation by my audiences, I always left the stage feeling so miserable I’d not even pick the awards. I never experienced catharsis from acting, probably because my brain didn’t produce enough serotonin, a chemical that plays a key role in such mental functions as mood modulation.

Prof Bukenya is known among people of my generation for his evocative poem, “I Met a Thief.” At the time he hugged me, I’d also met a thief in Chicago. Mine stole not my heart but my time, hugging and kissing me all the time and asking for das Ding too often.

Thanks to my thief’s fascination with das Ding, I haven’t read Julia Kristeva’s work on depression or Audre Lorde’s diary on sickness as keenly as I should have despite having bought copies of the books and flipping through them just before I met that thief. I plan to read these books more intimately, not just as an academic exercise in the novel field of medical humanities but, mainly, to understand my own chronic condition and how to respond to it.

I have also been advised to sing and dance to let off steam. I used to love mugithi, which its foremost scholar, my student Prof Maina Mutonya, describes as “a major site for negotiation of identities (that) incorporates the interface and interplay between the traditional and the contemporary.” I have a problem with mugithi now because of the alleged circumstances in which one of my friends died in February. But let me digress a little bit before telling you about Jeff Mwathi (1999-2023).

Growing up in rural Metumi, I wore my first pair of shoes when going to high school, as it was a requirement that a future leader could not walk around such a place of learning barefoot like a hen. My lack of shoes wasn’t primarily because of poverty, as my siblings had shoes, trousers, and even some cute James Bond 007 underwear — called Y at the time. I interpreted this lack of shoes and a Y of my own as discrimination by my parents.

I never complained about it, but I sometimes rolled in the dust under the wooden stilts of my grandmother’s granary and cried for hours on end. If I had a good voice, I’d have adapted for Africa Bob Vinton’s Mr Lonely before our Akon did it. That’s the song I quietly sang all the time: “Lonely…I'm Mr. Lonely …I have no Y for my own” (sic).

My mom couldn't buy me a Y, I reasoned, because I wasn’t named after an important person in my extended family. The closest relative I shared a name with was a madman called Maina I had seen in Kahatia market in tattered clothes, talking to himself as he addressed different audiences and laughed out loud, and was rumoured to know so much abstract algebra that his “head jumped” and had no more use for sanity.

I hated my name, associating “Maina” with mania and madness. Even as an adult, at some point I only allowed the late President Moi and later the writer Ngugi wa Thiong’o to call me “Maina”. Author Grace Ogot (1930-2015) seemed to sense I didn’t like that name; I don’t know where she got me a new name, but she always introduced me to her friends as “my son Chege.” Her son Chege never corrected her.

To the rest of you I should be Evan, Evan, Evan…or maybe “Mzing/Mzimbiting” (whatever that means) according to my nephews Nigel and Wayne and the troupe they have assembled to teach me miondoko dance moves and lift my spirits.

This is where my friend Jeff Mwathi comes in. My infantile love for designer shoes and high-end underwear may have come from that pre-teen experience of perceived discrimination by my mother. I just love good kicks, and it is the late Jeff Mwathi who got me from Kamukunji most of the sneakers you see me in that make me, a grandfather now, look like a teenager who aspires to be a pimp when he grows up.

The last time I was in Nairobi, Jeff and his mbogi (gang/crew) would even have me go out in sneakers visibly from different pairs in the name of kupiga luku (dressed to kill).

When I asked Jeff — innocently, of course — if, “please, boss”, I wouldn’t tesa (make heads turn/stop the show/torture the world with my good looks and sense of fashion) better if I wore the right shoe on the left foot and vice versa, Jeff gave me a long no-nonsense look, as if to warn me he had no time for jokes when he was seriously at work trying to make me look like a human being.

Jeff was the plug. Then you people killed him and alleged he committed suicide because he was depressed.

Because my father died of colon cancer, my doctor recommended an early colonoscopy. I did it this week. I won't describe the procedure in a family newspaper, but given what I hear they did to Jeff before killing him, I’d rather volunteer for another colonoscopy today than go anywhere near a wannabe mugithi celeb.

Anyway, sorry for telling you all this. I didn’t want you to hear about it for the first time from my matumbo-eating best friend. As you can hear, my therapist has her work cut out for her. Pray for me, good people.



