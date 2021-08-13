Why creation of Kiswahili council will take forever

Kimani Njogu

Prof Kimani Njogu, a renowned Kenyan scholar, crusader for African languages and culture.

By  Enock Matundura

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has been relying on Tanzania in standardisation of Kiswahili words.
  • Despite approval from the Cabinet, ministry reluctant to create crucial council.

Article 7 of the Constitution of Kenya is clear that Kiswahili and English are co-official languages. Kiswahili is also recognized as the national language. Under the same article, the state is required to promote and protect the linguistic diversity of the people of Kenya.

