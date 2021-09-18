Where will church take souls in these troubled times

A 52 year-old cocky Catholic priest (Dr. Rev. Jasper, played by Ben Tekee), a conflicted nun (Willow, played by Adeti Mahaga), and a worldly and atheistic young woman (Kay, played by Alexis Wanga) is a mix that would make for a good drama anywhere any time.

This is the cast of Speculum, a play that ran at the Kenyan National Theater last week from Friday to Sunday. Speculum was produced by Adeti Mahaga and Beatrice Kimaiyo; and directed by Alacoque Ntome.

The plot of Speculum is simple but poignant. At the centre of the play is the nun. She is trapped in a situation. She has been sexploited for years by the priest. She has had abortions (thus the speculum). She has been physically and emotionally abused.

She no longer understands her own vows of chastity and service to the church. She has lost her soul, in a manner of speaking. But she lives in the hope that she is redeemable. But who will absolve her of her sins?

Dr. Rev. Jasper is a smooth talking, conniving but often violent abuser. He represents a bigger evil in the body of the church. He only dreams of how to make money and live a luxurious life. He believes that the church is a business whose profit he can misappropriate.

The young woman atheist stands between the priest and the nun. Hers is the voice of reason, beyond the manipulative dogma of the church. This is why she provides succor to the nun.

In Speculum the playwright, Mahaga Adeti, asks an old but still burning question: where will religion, or to be more specific, the church take the souls of humankind in these troubled times? What happens when the church – or its representatives – loses its soul to the devil? Where will the lambs go when the shepherd turns into a wolf? What is the responsibility of the clergy to believers?

Medical speculum

To whom should disturbed minds and souls run when the church has its (hidden) dangers. In simple words for those who have invested their faith in the women and men of the cloth and the church: what to do and where to run to today?

For Sister Willow, she had suffered enough from the medical speculum. For most of the play, she falls under some kind of trance, undergoing her own kind of spiritual and social examination. In this case, the speculum is no longer wielded by someone else. It is herself and Kay who interrogate the tragedy that is the spiritual deficit in the church.

The questions they pose to each other about the meaning of celibacy, God and life in general, are ways of coming to terms with the betrayal they have experienced in an institution that should have offered them solace.

The church, for a long time, was a place of refuge for ‘lost souls’, in a manner of speaking. It is where weary bodies and troubled minds and souls seeking peace retreated to. For the church was able to unravel, even if temporarily, the crises of the physical world.

In another time, the priestly class was a revered group. Priests were men and women of wisdom. They restored peace in broken homes. They sometimes catered to the needs of the hungry.

Treated the sick

They often also treated the sick. In many places they mended both the physical, the psychological and the spiritual lives of their followers. But over time the very sin that priests were obliged to cleanse from the lives of their congregants has invaded their lives and work. This is the running theme in Speculum. The unholy trinity of Dr. Rev. Jasper, Willow and Kay, each one of them pulling in a different direction spiritually and socially/culturally is an invitation to ponder what is clearly an old question about the power of the clergy over laypeople in matters spiritual.

Although the play resolves its crisis when Sister Willow kills Dr. Rev. Jasper at the end that is the easier way out. In real life the resolution would be more difficult. What should the church do to cleanse its corrupt soul?

What is the responsibility of believers in maintaining the religious uprightness of the clergy? How does Sister Willow live with the tragedy of her life? Was she a willing participant in the devilish work of her superiors in the church or was she a mere victim? Speculum doesn’t really ask deeper questions about the fall of the church that it suggests.

Indeed, when the play attempts to critique the church, it comes across as preachy. Yet, sometimes plain speaking opens possibilities for difficult conversations. To speak up and speak out about such emotional and difficult subjects like immorality in the church is necessary as a means of educating the public.

Speculum was staged in a queue of plays and other productions that have made the Kenya National Theater a very busy venue in the past few months. A theatergoer in Nairobi today is guaranteed a play at the KNT every week. Both stages at the KNT have a show or two running every week. However, one wonders how the playwrights, directors and producers manage to stage these shows.

How are they funding their productions in these times when corporate sponsors are hard to find? Where do they get the money to pay the booking fee charged by the Kenya Cultural Center? Aren’t these spirited creatives making financial losses now that very few people attend such shows? Shouldn’t the government be subsidizing the production of the shows at the KNT/KCC?

For a country that is a net importer of entertainment goods; for a government that promises every time to support the arts; for a people who claim to be committed to their arts and cultures; what is the bare minimum that we could do to grow our arts and culture sector but also make the Kenya Cultural Center/Kenya National Theater the main shrine to our art and culture?