Members of the public during a political rally in Eldoret on January 8, 2022. Whenever Raila Odinga and William Ruto speak, they leave their supporters in awe of their language use and storytelling prowess.

Weapon of mass persuasion: Language in Kenyan politics

By  John Mwazemba

What you need to know:

  • Like writers, politicians wield words and employ language to tell stories.
  • Politicians are making some sort of oral literature out of Kenyan politics.

“Africa is a strange continent. It has always been, and probably will forever be. Here,/ nothing knows when to stop. When things start happening, they go on and on and on.../ to a devastating end. When drought knocks on this continent, it burns the air, the tree/ leaves, the grass and the soil. And when it rains, the drops come large and violent,/ swelling and raging the rivers and sweeping away bridges and vehicles while flooding/ whole countries. When we politic, we do so all year round, in joy and in anger, at home/ and at work, at the bar over a drink and in church with the Bible in hand”.

