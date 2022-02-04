Weapon of mass persuasion: Language in Kenyan politics

“Africa is a strange continent. It has always been, and probably will forever be. Here,/ nothing knows when to stop. When things start happening, they go on and on and on.../ to a devastating end. When drought knocks on this continent, it burns the air, the tree/ leaves, the grass and the soil. And when it rains, the drops come large and violent,/ swelling and raging the rivers and sweeping away bridges and vehicles while flooding/ whole countries. When we politic, we do so all year round, in joy and in anger, at home/ and at work, at the bar over a drink and in church with the Bible in hand”.

These words once written by Daily Nation journalist Peter Oduor aptly capture the state of our politics. We are consumed by politics; day in, day out. The problem is that, like a drunken relative at a wedding, politics is constantly mortifying us, sometimes throwing us into a tailspin and stirring everything up in sport, spectacle, and even catastrophe — revealing vanities, insecurities, and intrigues along the way.

Like writers, politicians wield words and employ language to tell stories; sometimes building myths and make-believe realities that blur the factual and fictional, conflating the sacred and the absurd. It has been said that, “Stories are part of the human tradition of communication and help people organise ideas through a narrative framework and meaningful context”. Politicians are making some sort of oral literature out of Kenyan politics — especially through the art of storytelling — no matter how skewed to portray themselves always in good light.

In the matter of swaying public opinion, politicians know that telling good stories is a sure weapon of mass persuasion — trying to make friends, cobbling alliances and influencing people to vote for them — through the magic of language manipulation.

Carefully-chosen words

Currently in Kenya, the two foremost contenders for president in the upcoming August elections are arguably former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President Dr William Ruto. Whenever the two speak, like master prose stylists, they leave their supporters in awe of their language use and storytelling prowess. They tell stories, riddles and anecdotes that capture their supporters in a thrall; leaving them wistful and sometimes even teary-eyed.

Known for his characteristic alacrity, the Deputy President, a gifted orator, has charmed many with his eloquence and carefully-chosen words over the years to tell of his rise from obscurity (from selling chicken) to the position of Deputy President. His choice of words, language and style of delivery are possibly carefully-crafted and appear to be designed to align him with the masses (“hustlers”) to assert his identity as a “common man”. He emphasizes that he was not born into a privileged family.

Even in political rallies, he employs the style of casual conversation and likes asking his listeners during his speeches, “Ama namna gani, my friends (or is it not so, my friends)?” This provides emphasis and is an attempt to strengthen his association with his listeners (hustlers) who he expects to be in rapt attention, hanging on his every word. When Dr Ruto turns his attention to his opponent, Raila Odinga, he tosses firecrackers in all directions — in rancorous denunciations and cutting sarcasm.

Mr Odinga is also a master storyteller especially using metaphors and riddles in the oral tradition. “In his many years in politics, Raila Odinga undoubtedly learned much from the sermonic and proverbial rhetoric of his late father and skillful politician Jaramogi Oginga Odinga… With proverbs — some in Dholuo and others in Kiswahili — Raila Odinga managed to score a solid balance between intellectual formulations and traditional folk language,” writes Gordon Omenya in the journal, The East African Review.

Political differences

Mr Odinga especially likes riddles (vitendawili). This has in the past especially endeared him to the masses. The clever politician that he is, Dr Ruto is trying to turn this against him by calling him, Yule Jamaa wa Vitendawili/That Man of Riddles”. Mr Odinga is seemingly unfazed; he probably knows that’s how he connects with his audience.

And Mr Odinga also gives as much as he receives — he throws sharp, pointed zingers at Dr Ruto. His detractors say that the former Prime Minister can also be menacing like when he said recently of corrupt leaders, “We shall jail them at Kamiti (Prison)”. His supporters aver that he is vowing to stamp out corruption. These two politicians have been snarling at each other in political belligerence — deadlocked in a protracted tussle over the presidency. Their catalogue of harsh lingo towards each other is expansive, rich and still evolving; festering into the paranoid.

However, we should always remember that, for politicians, their differences are not personal; they still meet and shake hands. However, some of us take our political differences so seriously that we could even lose friends or harm each other and that’s wrong.