We must end doctrine of ageism in Kenyan universities

The tradition of awarding PhDs only to the grey-haired in Kenyan universities is slowly fading. This tradition was detrimental to knowledge production in two ways: it cultivated an atmosphere of sterility in various scholarly disciplines; it disheartened and diverted young ambitious academics who eventually chose different paths.

The mental shift among veteran academics to award the coveted PhDs to the young can be traced to the Commission for University Education’s (CUE) requirement for successful PhD mentorships for one to become a professor. On the flipside, some PhDs who can hardly philosophise have been hastily minted in these circumstances.

While veteran academics expertly and painstakingly produce high-quality research and trainees, early career academics oftentimes venture into new frontiers leading to path-breaking, if not ground-breaking, discoveries in various disciplines.

Some veteran academics are also known to be conservative, thus hesitant or sceptical to venture into the unknown, untested emergent knowledge in disciplines where they’re gate-keepers.

Such veteran gate-keepers find it convenient to admit, on their own terms, early career academics who are nudged to conform to ‘seminal’ research findings of the 1950s. Young academics tend to be painted negatively, normally seen as inexperienced, unseasoned scholars.

Taboo topics

Some veteran scholars condemn the so-called taboo research topics such as queer or occult studies. Scholars who pursue ‘taboo’ research encounter stigmatisation in various conservative universities. Indeed, taboo topics are not restricted to social sciences.

I vividly remember how a PhD student whose research was on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) domiciled in the Department of explosives engineering was dreaded. In 2022, an Australian doctoral student and lead researcher on snake sexuality — Megan Folwell — discovered that snakes, too, had clitorises known as hemiclitores.

Folwell noted that the female snakes’ sexuality was considered taboo, thus biological scientists’ conclusions that female snakes found no pleasure in what was initially thought to be aggressive copulation.

Many times some university departments have been left desolate upon the retirement of veteran scholars who never entrusted any other person with leadership responsibilities. Their greatest regret is how younger scholars are inclined towards interdisciplinary research, which somehow upsets disciplinary purity.

These seminal veteran scholars, over time, became the face of a particular discipline. Yet their failure lies in their faltering mentorship of younger colleagues.