We Call it Home: Inspiring teen storybook tackles theme of urban poverty

The question of how to reduce poverty remains an important one in modern times. Not only does it worry experts but young people as well. This is clearly illustrated in Peter Abungu’s teens’ storybook They Call it a Slum, We call it Home.

Word after word, page after page, the core values of humanity are crafted into a striking plot that is meant to keep young readers engaged.

First, there is the story itself, about a boy called Jabari, who comes from a wealthy family and accidentally finds himself in the Kibera slum. There, he learns that many of the narratives he has heard about the slum are not entirely true.

But having grown up in a rich family, he is unexpectedly brought face-to-face with poverty. As a result, he has to confront what instantly becomes his problem and the theme of the book; why are people poor?

Jabari, the protagonist in the story, is faced with despondent realities that turn his normal Saturday morning walk with his dog upside down. This brings out his humane but naive character, prompting him to ask his parents to do something about the poverty “across the fence”. In turn, his parents mobilise their neighbours into community action.

It is important to note that rather than go it alone, into an area that they fear and know little about, the adults choose to work with a community organisation that is already involved in the war against poverty in Kibera.

The illustrations in the book aid the youthful readers in putting context and perspective into an important subject matter. Telling the story of two contrasting settings brings out an interesting approach, which helps readers to understand why people find themselves in different circumstances.

Contrasting realities

The book also helps young readers to see how luck — good and bad — leads to two sharply contrasting realities for the characters in the heart-warming story that ends on a happy note.

The book mainly targets readers between the ages of 10 and 14 and, to its credit, introduces new words, which are highlighted on every page. These words are expected to teach readers new concepts and also grow their vocabulary. They are also meant to inspire the readers to look up the meanings, which can increase their knowledge of the world around them.

This is not very common in Kenyan books. We Call it Home, however, is not afraid to challenge the intellect of readers. Uniquely, since the writer makes sure to spotlight the new words on all the pages, teachers and parents can use this to guide the readers to further research. This is in line with the new Competency-Based Curriculum, which encourages parents to engage with learners in their knowledge-acquisition journey.

The figures of speech, the use of different tenses and the level of grammar used throughout the storybook offer new learning tools for the target audience.

If they master the words and their meanings, the writer says, then they can become more confident in the way they express themselves. Nevertheless, the writer uses a simple narrative style, and lots of dramatic moments, to allow ease of reading.

According to Abungu, proceeds from the storybook published by Virtue Book Publishers, will go to the Tabasamu Initiative, a programme managed by Swahiba Networks, a community-based organisation involved in charitable work in Kibera. The network’s vision is to reach out to marginalised, underprivileged, and destitute communities living in slums. It also runs programmes targeting rural areas.

The Tabasamu Initiative focuses on giving underprivileged children shoes and pairs of socks. Last year, for instance, the organisation donated 6,018 pairs of shoes and 12,036 pairs of socks in the slums and rural areas.