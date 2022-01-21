Washington Wanzambi's new song launch today

Washington Wanzambi

Nairobi-based Congolese Rhumba musician Washington Wanzambi.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Nairobi-based Congolese Rhumba musician Washington Wanzambi will today launch his latest single Kamode.

