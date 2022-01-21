Washington Wanzambi's new song launch today

Nairobi-based Congolese Rhumba musician Washington Wanzambi will today launch his latest single Kamode.

The launch, beginning 4pm, will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms.

The new single is off Wanzambi’s new seven track album titled Mbonda which will be released later in the year. Songs in the album are largely Seben Generiqu beats.

Wanzambi made his music debut with Orch Wenge Musica Tonya Ttonya Congo – under the leadership of Adolph Dominguez – back his native DR Congo before relocating to Kenya.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Wanzambi said that besides performing with his TBM band, he has also done collaborations with Kenyans artistes Amani and Daddy Owen.