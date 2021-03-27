Was Magufuli a modern-day personification of Kinjeketile?

John Pombe Magufuli

By  Enock Matundura

  • Kinjeketile is anchored on the kernel of the Maji Maji Resistance War (1904 -1905).
  • This historical confrontation between the people of Tanganyika (present day Tanzania) and German colonisers at the turn of the nineteenth century is vividly remembered because thousands of Africans were killed.

The demise of arguably one of Tanzania’s most populist presidents – Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli – stirred debate among many people in East Africa and the world at large. The centre of focus was mostly his approach and ideology towards the fight against the novel coronavirus which continues to ravage the world in magnitudes never seen before in recent human history.

