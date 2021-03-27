Was Magufuli a modern-day personification of Kinjeketile?

The demise of arguably one of Tanzania’s most populist presidents – Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli – stirred debate among many people in East Africa and the world at large. The centre of focus was mostly his approach and ideology towards the fight against the novel coronavirus which continues to ravage the world in magnitudes never seen before in recent human history.

In his article, The Magufuli I knew (Sunday Nation, March 21), former premier Raila Odinga juxtaposed the late Magufuli with the founding president of Tanzania, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, and observed: “Dr Magufuli was a CCM ideologue who grew through the ranks of the party and embraced some of the founding President Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere’s ideals on patriotism, nationalism and self-reliance for his country. In about six years, he went further than Mwalimu Nyerere in trying to economically empower his people.”

Raila further observed: “While Mwalimu Nyerere embraced internationalism and had a broader view of the world and Tanzania’s place in it, Dr Magufuli was a super nationalist with little regard for the rest of the world.”

The dichotomy between Mwalimu Nyerere and Dr Magufuli, according to Mr Odinga, was that, whereas the former’s voice traversed the whole globe, the latter’s voice and energy was only ‘confined’ in Tanzania.

Cultural heroes

While I may agree with Mr Odinga’s perspective, Magufuli can also be understood from the perspective of cultural heroes such as Kinjeketile Ngwale, a major character in Ebrahim Hussein’s popular historical play, Kinjeketile (Oxford University Press, 1969).

Ebrahim Hussein is one of the leading Kiswahili playwrights whose works have left an indelible mark in East Africa’s literary scene. Apart from Kinjeketile, his other plays include Wakati Ukuta (Time is a Wall, OUP, 1971), Mashetani (Devils, OUP,1971), Jogoo Kijijini na Ngao ya Jadi (Oxford University Press, 1976), Arusi (Oxford University Press, 1980) and Kwenye Ukingo wa Thim (OUP,1988).

Kinjeketile is anchored on the kernel of the Maji Maji Resistance War (1904 -1905). This historical confrontation between the people of Tanganyika (present day Tanzania) and German colonisers at the turn of the nineteenth century is vividly remembered because thousands of Africans were killed.

The major character in the play, Kinjeketile Ngwale, realised how disunited the tribes of Tanganyika were and came up with the concept of water (‘maji’ in Swahili) in order to unite them. He went missing for a whole day after he was ‘pulled into a river’ by unseen forces. This created a lot of anxiety among people. When they realised Kinjeketile was not forthcoming, they decided to go ahead with a funeral ceremony.

When President Magufuli disappeared from the public limelight, having been seen last on February 27, a cloud of uncertainty too hanged over Tanzania and the East African region – as speculation abound on the whereabouts and his wellbeing.

In a very clever way, Ebrahim Hussein portrays Kinjeketile, a Mmatumbi, as a seer who, after days and nights spent in the river, gets possessed by the local spirit Hongo, who gives him a message for his people.

The concept of ‘maji’ united the Wapogoro, Wazaramo, Wangindo, Wakichi, Wangoni among other tribes in readiness for a military confrontation with Germans.

However, Kinjeketile takes eternity to give his word (a signal) for war to start. The people, led by the mercurial Mkichi, carried away by emotion and optimism became impatient and wanted war as soon as possible. Mkichi for example argues, “And we see no reason for waiting. If bullets cannot harm us, how can we possibly lose the war?” Kitunda’s several cautions to Mkichi not to rush into war fall on deaf ears.

Pray

Conversely, President Magufuli’s stand on confronting the coronavirus pandemic was largely founded on prayer and faith in God. He urged his countrymen to pray. Just like Kinjeketile’s concept of water would prevent Tanganyikans from the ravages of the German bullets during the war, prayer would equally provide ‘immunity’ against the virus to Tanzanians. He did not quite embrace the established and accepted scientific approaches of fighting the pandemic.

Both Kinjeketile and President Magufuli loathed colonialism, neocolonialism and foreign dominance. In Hussein’s play, Kinjeketile tells his people: “When we are united, we will be free. We will be the children of Seyyid Said. The Red Earth (Germans) will be destroyed; he will be kicked out of this country.” However, he regrets his utterances when Kitunda, one of his foot soldiers, wants to know the connection between the war against the Germans and Seyyid Said. Kinjeketile confessed that it would be useless to get rid of the colonial master only to end up under neo-colonialism.

Literary theorists such as Dr Gitonga Ntiba of Chuka University observe that since literature largely mirrors society, Carl Gustave Jung’s Archetypal Theory can help throw more light on the resemblances and or differences between cultural heroes such as Kinjeketile and John Pombe Magufuli.

He argues that cultural heroes emerge in their societies when they are desperately needed to confront a crisis, bring unfathomable transformation(s) and fizzle out quickly after achieving their mission.

In light of Dr Ntiba’s line of thought, I agree with Mr Odinga that Magufuli was overly successful in transforming Tanzania in a ‘short period’ of only six years by immensely changing the work ethos, taming wanton corruption and improving the country’s infrastructure.