Veteran Congolese singer Kalenga Nzazi to be buried in Nairobi

Veteran Congolese singer and composer Kalenga Nzazi Vivi will be buried this morning at Langata Cemetery in Nairobi. Vivi, who collapsed and died at his home in Nairobi on August 9, is best remembered for composing the Les Mangelepa hit Embakasi.

Last Tuesday, fellow musicians, fans and well-wishers gathered at Club Vibro in Nairobi West for a fundraising and tribute concert in his honour.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Les Mangelepa bandleader Kabila Kabanze expressed appreciation for the messages of condolence and support they have received from fellow musicians and fans both locally and internationally.

"It has been encouraging to see the support we have received from various personalities since we lost our colleague Vivi," he said. The funeral will begin at 10am today (August 19, 2023).

Kabanze is now left with his long-time colleague Lutulu Kanicky Macky to carry the mantle of the Les Mangelepa band. It was Macky who composed the evergreen Kakolele Viva Christmas when he was still in Baba Gaston's Baba Nationale band in 1976. This was the same year that Les Mangelepa was formed.

Among those who have played a leading role in supporting the funeral arrangements are UK-based producers Guy Morley and Adam Isbell, Mombasa-based PG Mike Mwakamba (Panya Buku), Tamasha Corporation, Longwa Didos of Bana Mazembe, veterans Fred Obachi Machoka, DS Njoroge, Bilenge Musica Du Congo band, Mama Illunga and Jerome Mwanzia. Others include radio personalities from various FM radio stations across the country.

Other popular compositions by Vivi include Ole Ole, Kanemo' and Suzanna and he also participated in the recording of other popular compositions by the band such as Nyako Konya, Walter, Mimba, Maindusa, Pambana, Mbungu and Kizungu Zungu.

Some of the surviving former members of the band include Bwammy Walumona (Norway), Japan-based Tabu Ngongo "Super Sax", Kasongo Fundi "Petit Jean" (Canada) and Twikale wa Twikale (Nairobi).