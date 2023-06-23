Veteran comedian Generali back on stage with a special show in Nairobi

Veteran and popular stand-up comedian Generali (George Mbutoh) is gearing up for a comeback after a long absence with a special performance at a stand-up comedy show scheduled for next Friday at the Professional Centre (Phoenix Theatre) in Nairobi.

Generali is regarded as one of the pioneers of stand-up comedy in Kenya when he entertained comedy fans at Carnivore Restaurant, Green Corner Restaurant and other venues in Nairobi in the 1990s. He has also appeared on popular comedy shows like Reddykyulas, Intrukalas (NTV) and True Story ( (KTN). He has also appeared as a character in various TV shows including NTV's Beba Beba where he played Generali.

Notably, he won the best male actor in a TV drama at the 2014 Kalasha Awards. Friday's show, titled "A thousand cuts for a million laughs", is co-produced by Emma Kibunjah and Moses Muchai and directed by Tash Mitambo. It will be hosted by Sleepy David with an appearance by Harry Kimani. Admission is Sh1,000.

Elsewhere, rhumba musician Johnny Junior and his BV Band will perform tomorrow during a rhumba extravaganza at Whoppers Lounge in Buru Buru, Nairobi. The Sunday show will be an opportunity for his fans to be entertained by some of his popular songs like Hera Mogwedhi, Sweet Love and George Ogada. Admission is Sh500.

Tonight at the same venue is a rhumba night with Radio Maisha presenter Titi Nagwalla. Music will be provided by DJ Simba. Elsewhere tonight, Johnny Junior will be entertaining rhumba fans at Kami Lounge Bar and Restaurant (formerly Naliaz Grill) in Nairobi's Upper Hill. Admission for the rhumbafest show is Sh500.