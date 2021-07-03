TT Solomon back with a new album

Veteran singer and composer TT Solomon of the Tangu Tupendane hit song fame is back on the music scene with a new album titled Jiko Langu.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier in the week TT Solomon said he had opted to release a compilation of six tracks, some of which he had been working on during the period he was off the scene.

The tracks on the new album are in the Afro-Benga beat, which TT Solomon says he is looking forward to popularise through live shows after the new album's launch.

The beat is a contemporary Benga which he blended with Swahili lyrics at the Star Studio on Thika Road in Nairobi.

TT Solomon has previously worked with Ogopa DJs and Sync Sound.

“My fans have been asking me to release this album which I have been working on for the last 10 years," he said.

The singer also hopes that the album launch will provide him with an opportunity to make a return to live shows.

The album launch has been slated for August 8 at the Quivers Grill, along Thika Road. The event, which will also double up as TT Solomon's birthday party, will feature various other artistes.

"I’m looking forward to making the day a bonding session with my fans and other artistes," he said.

After the launch, TT Solomon will embark a countrywide tour dubbed 'Benga the Mzinga' to popularise the album.

He also revealed that he has been invited to perform in Europe and in the USA.