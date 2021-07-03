TT Solomon back with a new album

TT Solomon

Kenyan singer and composer TT Solomon.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The album launch has been slated for August 8 at the Quivers Grill, along Thika Road.
  • The event, which will also double up as TT Solomon's birthday party, will feature various other artistes.

Veteran singer and composer TT Solomon of the Tangu Tupendane hit song fame is back on the music scene with a new album titled Jiko Langu.

