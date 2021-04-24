Triumphs of Kibera residents amid Covid

Kibera

Artists of the local art project, Art 360, paint to complete the mural raising awareness on mental health and global climate changes in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Gordwin Odhiambo | AFP

By  BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI

“Despite the imminent threats of coronavirus due to population size, local organisations and individual acts of kindness made sure that we were not going to face the worst of the situation. Faced with a pandemic, lockdowns, and the thoughts of where to get the next meal, individuals came together, organisations restructured and adopted new ways of serving its community,” says Gordwin Odhiambo, who is a Kenyan documentary photographer born and raised in Kibera.

