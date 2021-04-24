Triumphs of Kibera residents amid Covid

“Despite the imminent threats of coronavirus due to population size, local organisations and individual acts of kindness made sure that we were not going to face the worst of the situation. Faced with a pandemic, lockdowns, and the thoughts of where to get the next meal, individuals came together, organisations restructured and adopted new ways of serving its community,” says Gordwin Odhiambo, who is a Kenyan documentary photographer born and raised in Kibera.

“And when individual efforts were needed, fashion designers, philanthropists, artists, and midwives stepped up. Temporarily leaving their usual stamping grounds and willingly serving their skills for the better good and mostly without pay. The project is geared towards showing how a community has over the years been misreported when there are occurrences of national and global social issues, acting as a hotspot for hyped photos of suffering. Born and raised in Kibera, I’ve never seen this community coming together like now,” Odhiambo says.

This project won him the grand prize in the 2020 East African Photography Award (EAPA) competition announced on October 15, 2020 in Kampala.

Organised by the Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA), the EAPA competition is open to citizens of Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

Social issues

“My photography focuses on daily life and social issues within the community, among them, nuances of reductive stereotypes and disenfranchisement, especially among young people. It aims at reframing the picture of the community from passive victims of disasters to positive agents of change.

Though we have limited resources, there are many ways in which local people innovate to help their community,” Odhiambo says.

He was the African Slum Photographer of the Year 2018.

Odhiambo founded the photography platform Everyday Kibera, a group of young aspiring documentary photographers from Kibera slums.

He is also a World Press Photo Masterclass 2017 member and is part of the African Photojournalism Database, a group of professional African photographers telling everyday African stories.

He was selected to attend the Blink Connect Photo Portfolio Review in New York in March 2019.

Here are excerpts of the interview.

How did you feel when you got the news that you had won the overall 2020 East African Photography Award prize?

It was a good feeling, though we were still in the highs of the Covid-19 pandemic. The good feeling wasn’t as much compared to if the coronavirus crisis was not there.

How did you go about taking these award-winning pictures during the Covid-19 restrictions?

When the pandemic struck, I was already photographing for AFP and I was also involved in some coronavirus-related reporting at the time. Hence, I had the necessary passes to photograph past curfew time. Initially, it was difficult since some authorities weren’t aware that there’s a group that should be out. This sometimes led to not so good moments between photographers and the police.

Were there times when you went past curfew time and risked arrest?

I had the necessary passes to be outside past the curfew so I was in a way fine. There were other challenges like when some people started taking advantage of the deserted streets.

I know some journalists who were not treated well by the police during curfew times despite having the necessary documents to be out! Also, some became victims of criminals. Later on, things started getting better and the logistics to be outside at night also improved.

How do go about convincing people to take their pictures?

I mostly photograph from the place where I grew up hence most of my subjects are close friends and families; this allows me ample access to their spaces, which is very important as a photographer. My intent with the photos I take is always clear beforehand and most of the time, people agree with them, which is a good thing.

Why did you take up photography as your form of artistic expression?

First, I was interested in showing the plight of the community and how most pictures from Kibera don’t relate to my growing up, hence, it’s all about changing the narrative, one photo at a time. I like photographing people the way they want to be photographed. Photography has given me the feeling that I can be able to sync thoughts with the subject. When I get that exact moment, you connect at a very higher level. Being part of a strong high school journalism club also aided in the decision to take up photography.

What role does a photographer play in society today?

I’d like photography to be used extensively as a solution-focused medium. We all know the power it has when provided access into rooms where the development agenda is being discussed. The role photography plays is huge, the focus now should shift from viewing it as a tool to show victims of disasters and point it to change makers and how solutions can be found on existing problems. This will also encourage viewers to follow a story more, not just seeing images and scrolling past them after a brief moment.

What future plans do you have for your career in photography?

My plan is to continue telling stories through my pictures that inspires a community to keep pushing amidst the struggles. I’d like to have a balanced lens where my work will be led by what’s in-front of me rather than what I think and with utmost credibility. I’d like to improve my photography.

What would you have been if you were not into photography?

I’d probably be doing something related to film or music. I was hugely influenced by film and music at an early age. I once saw a big film crew shooting in Kibera when I was eight and I knew that was what I wanted to do at some point. I’ve been studying music for a while now.