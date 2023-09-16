Tribute to independence minister James Osogo, ‘the Orada crusher’

In his twilight years, James Osogo was under pressure to write his memoirs. As one of the surviving Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi-era Cabinet ministers he was definitely a depository of Kenya’s political history. Sharing what he knew would be important to many Kenyans interested in getting factual accounts around post-independence Kenya. I was privileged to be the one to work with him on this project.

After agreeing on formalities, I travelled to Port Victoria in Busia County accompanied by his eldest son Steve Osogo who linked up with me in Kisumu. As an African man who knows that when you visit your elders you should at least bear a small gift, I asked Steve what I should probably carry for Mzee. He told me his father loved drinking chocolate. Together with other small items for the two mothers both named Elizabeth, we arrived in the home around 11am.

Mzee was still in his bedroom. I later learnt that the room was a fully-fledged office and private living room. I discovered this during my second visit when I was ushered in to do the interview in the bedroom. I was told how Mzee valued watching his TV and reading newspapers. Once a politician, always a politician. His routine included listening and watching national news religiously.

James Osogo (right) with Tom Mboya. PHOTO | POOL

Osogo lived in an expansive homestead in Bukani village. I saw a tractor and an old Mercedes Benz 280SE, signs of the good old days. There was also a double-cabin four-wheel-drive vehicle, which he used for his local runs. His son Peter was like the official driver.

The house was an old-style mansion which was obviously once sophisticated because it had all the trappings that came with a minister’s house. Port Victoria being a small town by the lake, the weather is very hot and humid. Osogo’s house had been fitted with wide windows, air-conditioned rooms and rotating fans to ease off any weather related discomfort.

Although Mzee was a bit over the hill physically, we managed to continue with the interview that would go a long way to help write the manuscript. I could see a determination to achieve the desired intention to share knowledge. Clad in a flowered African fabric shirt during the interview, Osogo was relaxed. I could y see a rosary hanging around his neck tucked somewhere in his shirt. I later learnt of his deep belief as a staunch Catholic.

Osogo was born a Catholic to a catechist Teofano Osogo who was among the first people to embrace Christianity in Budalang’i. Teofano is also credited to be one of the people used by the first Catholic missionaries to build the first Church in Port Victoria.

Former minister James Osogo with his family. Mr Osogo died at Aga Khan Hospital on august 15, 2023. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

He embraced education and indeed took his children to school. His eldest son was the famous author, educationist and historian John Osogo. James Osogo also achieved greater heights after going through St Mary’s School Yala and training as a teacher at Kagumo Teacher’s Training College.

Working stints with the Kenya Railways did not help the fact that the political bug was yet to bite. A chance encounter with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga ignited his wish to be a politician. Odinga had visited Withur School near Ahero where Osogo was teaching.

During our interview, I learnt many things about the Abanyala community and the historical heritage that makes them claim their stake among the 18 sub-nations in the larger Luhya community. It is through Osogo’s narration that I learnt how the Banyala migrated southwards and lived at the shores of Lake Victoria. Their other cousins the Banyala Ba Ndombi remained in the current Lurambi Constituency in Kakamega County. The former naturally became fishermen ending up intermarrying with the neighbouring fisher folk communities like the Luo and Samia.

The only surviving Jomo-era minister James Osogo (On wheelchair) and Busia Governor Paul Otuoma. Mr Osogo is turning 90 this week. Photo credit: Okong'o Oduya | Nation Media Group.

Osogo was one of the two Luhya members who stuck with Kanu at independence. All the others were in the Ronald Ngala-Daniel Moi-Masinde Muliro led Kadu. The other one who stayed with Osogo was Joseph Otiende who was appointed minister in the first Kenyatta Cabinet of 1963 when Osogo was made assistant minister.

In 1966, Osogo and Mwai Kibaki were both elevated to full Cabinet ministers. Osogo was made Minister for Information and Broadcasting. The position had fallen vacant after Achieng’ Oneko resigned and joined Jaramogi’s Kenya People’s Union.

As a writer, I discovered how important it was for any community to take advantage of their elders to document their past. Osogo narrated the intrigues around politics in Budalang’i between him and Peter Okondo — his main adversary. That is how he acquired the nickname ‘Orada’ which means ‘he who crushes anything in front of him’. His campaign symbol was always a lion.

I also learnt that Osogo did a lot to the community by bringing among others the Port Victoria Post Office, the first Bata Shop in the region where people could buy shoes. The health centre was also elevated and several schools built, including John Osogo Secondary School named in honour of his elder brother.

Our interview was interrupted when lunch was served. After lunch, Osogo went on to list some of his key national achievements. It was during his tenure as Minister for Health that the Kenyatta National Hospital main tower building was constructed. He rued the fact that nowadays such monumental projects would be marred by controversies and corruption before completion.

Mr James Osogo (centre), as Minister for Commerce and Industry, is shown the workings of a Philips machine by Mr F J Philips, head of the worldwide organisation. PHOTO | FILE

Lastly, before I left, Osogo reminded me about his short stint as acting Minister for Local Government. Mzee Kenyatta asked him to chair a committee that was tasked with renaming Nairobi streets by giving them local names as opposed to colonial ones. Is it a wonder then that Nairobi has Bunyala Road, Busia Road, John Osogo Road, Hakati Road and many others?

The autobiography titled Honourable Deeds: The James Osogo Story was eventually published and released into the book market. It marked a rare self-published memoirs by a Kenyan politician. Most have always been done by publishing houses locally or internationally. Osogo died on August 15. Fare thee well Orada the crusher.