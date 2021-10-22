Ken Walibora
File | Nation Media Group

Weekend

Prime

Translation giving minor literatures a global voice

By  Enock Matundura

What you need to know:

  • Mzee Abdilatif Abdalla’s book, Sauti ya Dhiki (Oxford,1973 ) translated as Voice of Agony by the late Kiswahili novelist, Ken Walibora.
  • England based scholar, Prof Chege Githiora, has translated the historical Kiswahili novel, Kaburi Bila Msalaba (Phoenix, 1969) by Peter Munuhe Kareithi under the title Unmarked Grave (Phoenix, 2017).



Literary translation has for a long time played a significant role in the development of Kiswahili literature. The European formal education system, for example, which was ‘introduced’ in East Africa by Christian Missionaries and the colonial governments, enhanced the translation of very many works.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.