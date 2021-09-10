Touchdown Sports Bar marks 10th anniversary

For revellers in Nairobi, the Touchdown Sports Bar and Restaurant will today mark its tenth anniversary.

The event, which will be celebrated at its main restaurant at Greenfields shopping centre, Donholm, in Nairobi, shall feature goat eating, fun sports and drinks at discounted prices. There will also be music performances by resident Sound Thirty-Four Media band, Baby Black and VDJ Locco.

It is set to be an afternoon of the best of rhumba, soul and other popular tracks, the event runs today and tomorrow from 8 am to 7pm. This part of the efforts by the management to enable more revellers to attend the shows on different days.

Similar activities will be held at Touchdown Lounge, Katani Road Syokimau and Touchdown K42 on Namanga Road, Kitengela.

Notably, the Touchdown management has put in measures the adherence to Covid-19 protocols on both days.

Elsewhere, the Salt-N- Pepa Cocktail Bar and Restaurant on Soko Safi Mall (next to the Green House) on Ngong Road in Nairobi today hosts a VIP rhumba show. During the show, revellers will be treated to the best of rhumba with Collo Ace and MessDJ. It is also an opportunity to sample Congolese cuisine and cocktails at the spot. Similar shows are held at the same spot every Saturday.

In Mombasa, the Samba Bistro Sports Bar at Bamburi every Friday hosts the Roy Thunder Heavy Music Show. Roy, a leading Mombasa-based Ohangla artiste is known for some of his popular songs like Rikni Rach”, Suzzy Susana and En Achiel Emohera” Shows start at 12pm every Friday.

Meanwhile, revellers can team up at the same spot on Saturdays for the best disco mix by the resident DJs. There are also several other theme nights at the same spot.