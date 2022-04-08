Touchdown sports bar launch party

Touchdown Sports Bar and Restaurant will today celebrate the opening of its new branch at the Donholm Shopping Centre in Old Donholm estate, Nairobi.

Revellers will be treated to music by VDJ Locco, DJ Felloh Locci, DJ Kevoh Gyan and resident DJ SN. They will entertain with a mix of rhumba, Afrofusion, bongo, and reggae.

Papa Shark (aka Bernard Oduor) will be the MC. There will be lots of mbuzi choma. There are similar shows at the sister outlets at Touchdown Head Office at Greenfields shopping centre, Touchdown Lounge in Syokimau and Touchdown K42 on Namanga Road, Kitengela.,

Meanwhile, the Keco International Band led by Rhumba songbird Principessa Eve Namulanda will perform every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Seasons Garden Hotel in Kitui town.