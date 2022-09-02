Toppling the status quo: Of hustlers, elections and Ngugi

President-elect Dr William Ruto steamrolled to his current position on a plan of staggering audacity — to re-imagine, reconfigure, and rewrite the reality of Kenyan politics through the “hustlers’ movement”. Since the results of the general elections were declared, Dr Ruto — known for his flamboyance — has been in an extravagant mood, bellowing and roaring like a lion. He has been having a flurry of meetings with his signature amalgam of spontaneity, exuberance and energy, akin to the ebullient, jocular vigour of a boy of 12. Among his supporters, a spirit of boisterous conviviality has filled the air. Some analysts have watched the “hustler movement” with fascination and others, with growing trepidation if not with increasing consternation as they feared a class war.

From the literary side of things, critics are divided if there is anything close to this hustler phenomenon from fiction. The Supreme Court case, controversies and alleged hypocrisy leveled against the leaders of the hustler movement aside, the hustler movement showed a lot of strength in the just-concluded elections. And literature provides some illumination on movements such as this one.

Petals of Blood

The most obvious echo of “hustlers” is found in Petals of Blood by Ngugi wa Thiong’o. Yes, as Tee Ngugi once protested, Petals of Blood is not the fictional representation of the ‘hustler versus dynasty’ sophistry. However, the echoes, though imperfect, are unmistakable. An echo, like a metaphor, is not the real thing but only a shadow, a vague representation of reality. The problem with literature is that most of the time, it gives vague tropes and figures – imperfect estimates by verse or shadowy metaphors by prose. It’s an imperfect mirror of nuanced clues, approximations and estimations.

Petals of Blood is about disillusionment with life due to poverty and oppression by the ruling class. Karega, the central voice in the narrative, almost loses his faith, “in the possibilities of truth and beauty and ideals in a world where people are struggling for bread and water”.

Lost hope

The question is: is there possible disillusionment for the same reasons and “people struggling for bread and water” in the “hustler nation” and in much of Kenya? The answer is an emphatic “Yes”. There is lost hope in Petals of Blood. Is that also possibly true for many in and outside the “hustler nation”? Yes.

The novel largely deals with the skepticism after Kenya’s Independence. Likewise, there is a lot of skepticism today from people traumatised by broken dreams both at personal and national levels (both within and outside the “hustler nation”). It’s therefore undeniable that, in some ways (not in totality, of course), Petals of Blood echoes some aspects of the “hustler nation”. It’s impossible to expect the characters and events in Petals of Blood to be reflected neatly in every detail in real life as depicted in the novel. We can only expect a semblance; and the parallels are clear.

Literature often goes beyond postcard images to the murkier edges of society in a way that is both ambiguous and unexpected for both the writer and critics. Ngugi’s works are like eternal labyrinths with mazes of all kinds that can be interpreted in many ways. And that’s a mark of a great writer — the ability to be ambiguous enough to cover the breadth of the human condition — past, present and future.

Element of Karl Marx

There is also an element of Karl Marx in Petals of Blood as Nigerian scholar Emmanuel Tarhemba notes: “Ngugi interprets the class struggle in the novel along the Marxist line. The struggle is as a result of the conduct of the power elite in their relationship with the lower classes. He regards the Kenyan power elite; the businessmen, intellectuals, and the traditional rulers, among others as accomplices that have failed the Kenyan masses because they are obsessed with wealth and property and forget the plight of the ordinary people…”. That sounds very familiar!

In Petals of Blood, the peasants organise themselves as a decisive force by matching from Ilmorog to the city. The peasants acted. Maybe, in a similar vein, suffused with grievance, the “hustler nation” voted against those they perceived as not representing their interests.

Obviously, the leaders of the hustlers’ movement (and some have rumoured baggage) are not economically at par with the hustlers. According to Karl Marx, however, the leader of the peasant (hustler) class can even be a bourgeoisie (an elite). Sure, that’s hypocrisy but Marx writes that, “If anywhere they (labourers) unite to form more compact bodies, this is not yet the consequence of their own active union, but of the union of the bourgeoisie, which class, in order to attain its own political ends, is compelled to set the whole proletariat in motion…. At this stage, therefore, the proletarians do not fight their enemies, but the enemies of their enemies… Thus, the whole historical movement is concentrated in the hands of the bourgeoisie; every victory so obtained is a victory for the bourgeoisie.”

This means that the peasant class could team up with some elites to topple the status quo even at the risk of knowing that they could be betrayed later. From the results of the August 2022 general elections, the “hustler” phenomenon is here with us. We can bury our heads in the sand or try to understand it.