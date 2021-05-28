Tony Ndiema's Ohangla Rhumba fusion show in Nairobi

Tony Ndiema

Afro-fusion artiste Tony Ndiema.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

  • The show dubbed 'Saturday Party' will begin at 12pm till late evening.
  • Ndiema's latest video Juogi Okelo has been well received on social media.

Fans of Ohangla and Rhumba music in Nairobi will on Saturday enjoy a special show featuring popular Afro-fusion artiste Tony Ndiema at Nairobi’s Dream Village Restaurant in South B.

