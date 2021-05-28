Tony Ndiema's Ohangla Rhumba fusion show in Nairobi

Fans of Ohangla and Rhumba music in Nairobi will on Saturday enjoy a special show featuring popular Afro-fusion artiste Tony Ndiema at Nairobi’s Dream Village Restaurant in South B.

Ndiema (Anton Okoth Ochieng) is reputed for being among the innovators of the new generation Ohangla-Rhumba fusion beat.

The show dubbed 'Saturday Party' will begin at 12pm till late evening.

Ndiema's latest video Juogi Okelo has been well received on social media and on YouTube just a few weeks after its release.

With his Batoto Ba Rhumba Band (B.B.R BAND), Ndiema has managed to blend the modern Ohangla with the soothing Rhumba beat which appeals to fans of all generations.

Live performances

Ndiema, who is managed by Cavine Ogenya (The Bulldozer), expressed optimism of a great show today for his fans to be performed in compliance with Covid-19 health protocols.

With three albums to his credit, Ndiema is set for bigger things to come. His debut album titled Ajema Mtoto wa Asembo, which was released in 2014, features such as Rembo, Okinyio Madhe and Okal Kwach.

In 2016 he released Nyar Mrabu album which features tracks such as Adundo Mamu Mamu, Adundo Ng’ute Ong’olo and Rembo Pt 2.

Buoyed by the popularity of his earlier albums, in 2018 Ndeima released Hera Neko album alongside a string of singles such as Mikayi Nitie (Audio, 2019), Solemn Prayer/Corona (March 2020 ) and Chunya Yomba (Video - October, 2020).

Other than his live performances in several entertainment spots in Nairobi, Ndiema has also been involved in a series of corporate shows.