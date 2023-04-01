The survival of literature and the challenge of the Philistines

Literature is stories, oral stories and stories recorded in books. I have recently been telling you that stories are not a luxury but a necessity of survival and development. The human species has survived and developed significantly much better than other species mainly because of its ability to tell and share stories.

In other words, our ability to recall our experiences, what has happened to us and our fellow humans, reflect on it and share it with others helps us to always strive for better modes of living our lives. Literature, as the science of stories, is thus a vital skill in the production of efficient human beings and the building of civilized societies. This, I suppose, is what my Makerere teacher and friend, the late Prof David Cook, had in mind when he called his inaugural lecture “Literature: the Great Teaching Power of the World”.

This brings me to the main point I want to share with you. Literature must claim, assert and exercise its right and duty to teach the world. Literary professionals and practitioners should come out and openly and decisively practice their profession. Literature is a public service to society, and the public has got the right to know and expect quality services from literary professionals.

Equally importantly, society should recognise and respect literary professionals and seek their services wherever necessary, instead of resorting to spurious self-administration or the improvisations of impostors and quacks. This should be pretty obvious. When you need health services, you go to medical professionals. When you need legal services, you go to lawyers. Why should you not go to literary professionals if you want literary services?

The problem is two-pronged. First, our people are largely ignorant about literary professionals and literary matters in general. Secondly, we literary professionals are too shy, too arrogant and aloof to come out, identify ourselves and engage our people about who we are and what we have to offer. I think that the indifference and reticence of us literary professionals and practitioners is the more deplorable failing. If we believe in who we are, and in what we have to offer, why don’t we come out and offer our services to our people?

Briefly, Literature is the science, technique and skill of texts. It comprises such activities as identifying, producing, analysing, assessing, editing and publishing texts. All these activities are guided by time-tested and proven principles, expectations and techniques, dating back to the earliest times of human use of creative language. In the organised study of Literature, these are handled under such categories as composition, appreciation, history and theory. In a competency-based study of Literature, the student should be widely exposed to each of these categories.

We propose that the would-be literary practitioners or professionals should successfully and demonstrably complete that cycle of exposure and then proceed with the specific training and specialisation in the literary services that they intend to provide to society.

As suggested earlier, these services include writing (production of texts, ranging from poetry to presidential speeches), teaching (literary education at all levels), evaluation (the assessment of texts and their impact), editing (improving the quality of texts) and publishing, the propagation of texts to the public. These services, as you can see, are too important to be left to the whims of amateurs, opportunists and quacks.

Censorship

Our politicians improvise around these challenges by appointing “censors”, often with dubious qualifications, to tell us what we should and should not read, listen to or watch on our screens. Censorship is a sad and negative operation, focused only on what we should not consume, but also narrowly centred on the three areas of obscenity, blasphemy and (especially) subversion. This last one has led to people being imprisoned, exiled or even more drastically sanctioned, and their theatres bulldozed to the ground, with the war cry, “hatutaki michezo hapa (we don’t want plays here)”.

This shows you that Literature is a matter of life and death. We should, therefore, not leave it in the hands of amateurs and narcissistic self-promoters. The services of educated and trained literary professionals should be sought and respected in all our literary operations. This does not appear to be the case at present.

I lay the blame at the feet of my literary colleagues. We seem to be disconcertingly tame and self-effacing where our profession is concerned. Vulgar and ignorant people call us “useless reciters of Shakespeare”, and we keep quiet, or, at best we just murmur, “Philistines!”

Philistines, in the literary and cultural context, means barbaric and ill-educated people who are hostile to all aesthetic and cultural refinement. The term, derived from biblical narratives, was suggested by the 19th-century cultural scholar Matthew Arnold to describe his grossly materialistic contemporaries, for whom the only thing that mattered was money and what it could buy. Do you remember Mr Gradgrind of Dickens’ Hard Times?

Well, the hard times are here, and our own philistines will gladly throw Literature into the rubbish bin of their operations unless literary professionals stand up for themselves and their discipline and demonstrate its relevance, value and validity. Do you remember the scare we had last year over the threatened abolition of the Literature Department at one of our oldest universities? That threat is not gone and done, at any of our campuses.

Our survival will only be assured if and when we can organise ourselves in viable, authoritative, professional bodies. We will also have to articulate the viability of our discipline and profession and boldly advertise the practical services we have to offer. About forming a professional body, like the Literature Society of Kenya, would it not be a good idea to consult our friends at the Law Society of Kenya?

Remember, Goliath was a mighty Philistine, but with a little planning, a little faith and some self-confidence, a little shepherd poet was able to fell him.