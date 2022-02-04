Graduation

We need to rethink the obsession with research and publishing in our universities.

| Shutterstock

Weekend

Prime

The lie that is research and publishing in universities

By  Tom Odhiambo

What you need to know:

  • Are our universities and research institutions capable of doing research, and sustaining it?
  • Requirement to publish research work means some lecturers end up stealing students’ work.

Kenyan media is currently running a story of a professor who may not have an accredited PhD. Apparently the professor acquired a PhD, fine, but not from an institution that ‘other’ institutions or organizations would approve of. His is not a ‘genuine’ PhD, many commentators argue.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.