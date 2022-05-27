The business of music workshop in Kilifi town

A music workshop for musicians from the Coast and other parts of the country is set be held next Saturday at the Hotel Titanic in Kilifi town.

The workshop, organised by Showbiz Info Ltd, has been arranged by veteran musician John Katana alongside Mark Asugo and Nixon Bahari (coordinator).

According to Katana, the workshop will be a forum for up-and-coming musicians to be enlightened on how to grow their careers in music production.

“We want to use the forum to encourage up-and-coming musicians on knowing more about their plight in music as most appear to have not known of the vast opportunities available, both locally and internationally,” he said.

Also the director of Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), Coast region, Katana is the leader of the legendary Them Mushrooms band, which has its roots in Kilifi County. The Showbiz team looks forward to hosting similar workshops in other towns in Kenya later in the year.

Elsewhere in Mombasa, the Amitie Musica Band, led by Crispen Tambwe, is on stage at the Summit Grill VOK Mombasa every Friday to Sunday. Shows start at 6pm until late into the night. Tambwe and his group are working on a new album.