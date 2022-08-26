Tears as Raila’s presidential effort falters after election

“He is coming back to us after many years away. We released him to you, young, vibrant and eloquent. But you've brought him back, an Old Man from Bondo, a ‘mganga’ with a heavy tongue, defeated with eyes eternally dripping tears, and empty-handed! We gave him out as the best we could find around here, one who had we known, we’d have kept around here to look after our affairs. He was a good son, that Amollo you people mocked, was a good son! But see who you have brought us back! Well, he is ours and we’ll build him a house by the shore!” so wrote Odhiambo Kaumah tearfully on a Facebook post, now gone viral, about former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as his presidential bid faltered after presidential election results were announced.

Before this, Mr Odinga’s supporters’ hopes had blossomed like the way a flower is made lush by a dripping tap.

They had waited for years to enter Canaan, a metaphor that had come to symbolise the powerful idea of a land of milk and honey.

They knew the way to Canaan wouldn’t be easy as Mr Odinga had to deal with politicians known for their ruggedness — clenched teeth and sharp elbows — but perhaps his supporters hoped that he would be lucky when he ran the fifth time.

This was the time for Mr Odinga. And then…

And then the strange announcement by Mr Wafula Chebukati, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The words must have stung deep. There was a hush as Raila’s supporters pondered over the announcement that was like the sudden burst of a lone machine gun sounding unreal because the place had been all quiet, serene and hopeful.

An eerie calm hung over the air as his supporters hang their heads in shocked silence.

They wondered if that was the end of the promise of Canaan, the land of “the redemption song” as Mr Odinga had christened that ideal land of opportunity.

Inevitability

They wondered if the announcement of unfavourable results was finally the inevitability of the fading of Mr Odinga — the ultimate dying of the brightness of a superman.

For his supporters, sadness swirled in the air the way the wind does on a treeless piece of land, with surprising force.

Nairobi, the cold metropolis with its high skyline towering proudly above the suburban sprawl must have been well-lit with its buildings jutting into the heavens and glowing in the evening twilight like burning coals unaware of the electoral earthquake that had just happened.

However, all is not (yet) lost because, on Monday, Hon Odinga filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the presidential election results. If the results are annulled, he has a chance to fight another day.

In the meantime, however, his supporters are anxious. It must have been heartbreaking for them to see him, in a slightly hunched posture, as he held a box when he was presenting his petition to the Supreme Court.

They must have felt sad for the man they call Baba, for the thing he is apparently losing, which is the guardianship of their aspirations, interests and values.

They wonder if his industriousness, ingenuity, and magic touch are gone — atrophied. Sometimes he looks as if he has retreated into his inner self.

He keeps a brave face even after his apparent latest defeat. But he sometimes looks like a broken man, as some say; his rambunctiousness, creative vitality, fire and charm seem to have deserted him.

It’s indeed evening for the man from Bondo. It feels like that time when the sun is setting, and the daylight quickly fading — lost in the blaze of the dropping sun.

It’s doubtful if he would want to run for president again if he doesn’t win this time round. Fortunately, it is not yet night.

Maybe he will defy the odds again as he has done in the past. Will he rise again? “He will rise again, Amollo,” vows Odhiambo Kaumah.

Will he? Or has the darling of the masses been finally upstaged and replaced by his younger opponent? Has the crown fallen from the head of he who would have been king?

Has he been banished from the throne that would have been his like the biblical King David when his son Absalom temporarily revolted against him?

It’s an imperfect figure but Alexander Maclaren paints a picture of what it means to lose a crown as David did after he fled from his palace: “With covered head and naked feet he (David) goes up the slope of (Mt.) Olivet, and turning perhaps at that bend in the rocky mountain path… wept as he saw its (the palace’s) shining walls and soaring pinnacles across the narrow valley… the discrowned king and all his followers broke into passionate weeping as they gazed at their last on the lost capital.

Then with choking sobs rounded the shoulder of the hill and set their faces to their forlorn flight”.