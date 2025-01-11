TeamLegit Berlin to present Lovers’ Edition 2 on February 15

Kenyans living in Germany will join locals and members of other nationalities during a special Lovers’ night of entertainment.

The show to mark St Valentine’s Day, dubbed Lovers’ Edition 2, will be held on February 15, in Berlin.

The event, which has been organised by two Kenyans, Sir Joshua Okoth Agutu and Anyango Nyowele of the TeamLegit Events, comes after a previous successful one.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation, Agutu said the event was part of their campaign to promote Kenyan culture in Germany.

“Our ambition has been to promote our culture among fellow Kenyans and others living in Germany and the neighbouring countries through hosting various social events,” he added.

He also pointed out through the TeamLegit Events, which he jointly formed in October 2022 with Nyowele, they have organised several shows in the German city featuring visiting Kenyan artistes and other entertainers.

The dress colour code for the Lover’s Edition 2 will be red and white. Also available will be traditional cuisines and other Kenyan products. Additional offers for the revellers include a limousine ride with VIP packages. DJs Bucheze and Timothy Bongo Bongo will also entertain the revellers.

The DJs have lined up the best of African music ranging from Kenyan, Tanzanian, Congolese and other popular beats.

The event is expected to be a welcome break, especially this being the first show after the lull following the festive season.

Nyowele said their cooperation had been strengthened by having worked in other fields together for years. They later came up with these events to spice up the often dull diaspora lifestyle.

For the duo, the name TeamLegit Events was adopted after they worked with “no struggle, trust, respect, hard work, discipline and transparency”.

Their close working relations have seen them join many other organisers of similar events across Europe.

Some of the top artistes they have worked with are Freddy Jakadongo, Koffi Macadory, Elisha Toto and most recently Prince Indah. Others include DJ Aisher, DJ Willy and DJ Ras Jamaika.

Agutu and Nyowele see each other as equal partners having respective strengths in different aspects of life in Europe.

Their slogan ”Your Happiness our Business” came as a result of their dedication to offering classical entertainment services in Berlin and other towns in Germany. Later in the year the duo plan to organise more events.

Elsewhere in Nairobi, the Ngong Racecourse will tomorrow host the After Party. It will be an afternoon of horse racing, featuring food and drink. Also a curated pop-up market, family- entertainment, alongside other activities. The dress code is smart casual. The event starts at 12pm.