Harriet Chebet Ng’ok
Teachers Day feast and woman who took miti shamba to Karen

By  Austin Bukenya

  • The Chebets of this world, who change the course of human destiny, do not just happen.
  • They are largely made and shaped by us humble teachers in our schools. 

I started my International Teachers Day celebrations, last Tuesday, with a reading of my colleague Margaret Maina’s article about Harriet Chebet. The article caught my eye for two main reasons. First, Chebet’s enterprise is in herbal medicine, and I had been rereading my own play, A Hole in the Sky, which shows an environmental degrader being treated and cured of cancer with forest herbs.

