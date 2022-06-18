Tarrus Riley star attraction in this year's WRC Koroga Festival

Revelers are set to throng Naivasha from Thursday for the WRC Koroga Festival which will continue until Sunday at The Gardens, Moi South Lake Road, Naivasha town.

Jamaican reggae musician Tarrus Riley, Kenyan popular afro musician Samidoh and DJ UV are among those expected to entertain revelers during the four-day festival. Others are DJ Stretch, Joe Mfalme, Slick Cobain and DJ Lisney.

Tarrus, who is not a newcomer to the Kenyan music scene, is known for popular songs like She’s Royal, Don’t Come Back and Cool Me Down. He last performed in Kenya in October 2018 when he thrilled fans at a well-attended concert.

Meanwhile, Samidoh he is set to thrill fans with some of his popular songs such as Muthoniwa, Murata wa Ngai and Kairitu Gakwa.

On Thursday Wanjira Longauar is expected to host the first day of the festival, which makes a comeback after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But what is expected to spice up the festival this year will be the opportunity for revelers to watch the WRC Safari Rally during the four days of the festival's 30th edition.

Lined up also for revelers will be the best of African music, food, fashion and art. Advance tickets are retailing at Sh500.

Elsewhere, the 27th edition of the Meltdown Festival, which started last week, is expected to end tomorrow at London’s Southbank Centre.

Among the highlights of the show have been veteran Jamaican singer and actress Grace Jones backed by among others London-based Congolese guitarist Fiston Lusambo and his Tanzanian counterpart Saidi Tumba Kanda.

Others performers at the festival include Beninese music star Angelique Kidjo, John Grant, Sky Ferreira, Baaba Maal, Peaches, Skunk Anansie, Meshell Ndegeocello and Oumou Sangaré.

Meanwhile, in Mombasa the Samba Bistro Bar at Bamburi hosts Uptown reggae shows every Thursday with DJ Simonwarrior treating revelers to the best of reggae music.