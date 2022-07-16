Take pride in Kiswahili as a national and official language

On July 7, 2022, the world marked Kiswahili Day. Last year in November 2021, the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization declared that July 7 of each year would be Kiswahili World Day.

In Kenya, the language is both the official and national language.

A national language is related to the country’s socio-political and cultural functions, while an official language is connected to government affairs such as the functioning of parliament or the Judiciary.

Identity

It serves as a symbol and identity for any nation. A majority of people in a country use the national language.

In Kenya before the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010, Kiswahili was the national language but not the official language.

However, in Parliament, the members had the option of using either Kiswahili or English.

The status of Kiswahili has risen such that it is used in regional assemblies, for example, the East African Community Legislative Assembly and African Union (AU).

It is the first language to be recognised by the United Nations as a vehicle of international communication.

Lucy Wangari Mugo, teacher of the Year Award winner in an article (Saturday Nation, July 30, 2016) says: "Locally, Kiswahili cuts across all ethnic groups and speaking it fosters national unity. As the most spoken Lingua Franca in East and Central Africa, it transcends boundaries and is a unifying factor. It is spoken by over 200 million people in the world. Through it, we stand to understand most things affecting us as a nation.’’

Kiswahili is a mandatory subject in both primary and secondary schools.

It would be advisable to use it during meetings with parents as not all parents are comfortable when English is used.

Status symbol

The elite in Kenyan society prefers to communicate in English to display their status.

They have unofficially relegated Kiswahili to a language of the lowly.

At one time, a Kenyan Ambassador to the United Nations was being interviewed by a KBC broadcaster in Kiswahili and he kept on responding in English. This gave a poor image of the nation.

In the current election season, the media should give enough slots to Kiswahili in the interviews and debates with the candidates.

Due to its official and national position, politicians should use it to preach peace and harmony among Kenyans.

All signage in public places should be translated into Kiswahili. Some government departments have done well in this.

For instance, the Ministry of Health has translated the service charters in public hospitals into Kiswahili.

Others that have done well are the Huduma Centers, the KWS and the established banks where customers have the option of using either Kiswahili or English.

Tanzania has done better than Kenya in its usage of Kiswahili as an official language.

In most public fora the nationals communicate in Kiswahili. They hold the language with a lot of pride.

There are organizations and individuals who have promoted the growth of Kiswahili.

These include CHAKAMA (East African Kiswahili Society), the media, educational institutions, Mwalimu Hassan Mbega, the late Ken Walibora, Professor Habwe, Mwalimu Buyu, Dr Chibule wa Tsum, Senator Stewart Madzayo and political activist Njeru Kathangu to mention but a few.

KBC's Mabingwa wa Lugha programme is nostalgic. The experts would engage in lively discourse.

Former MPs Dr Chibule wa Tsuma and Njeru Kathangu when getting interviewed on television prefer to answer the interviewers in Kiswahili, not that they cannot speak English but they take pride in the national language.

Senator Madzayo’s contributions in Parliament are always in Kiswahili. Professor P. Lumumba Otieno speaks flamboyant English as well as Kiswahili.

In view of the new global status of Kiswahili, it should be taken seriously and embraced by citizens and leaders. Let it continue growing, for language is dynamic.