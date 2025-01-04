Super Mazembe legend back with new ‘Kasongo’ beat

The younger Kenyan generation will soon have an opportunity to watch the viral Kasongo hit song being played live by some of the singers who composed the original song.

Veteran guitarist Loboko Pasi, a former member of the legendary Orch Super Mazembe Band, has linked up for rehearsal sessions with Super Mazembe Academia band ahead of planned live performances in Nairobi.

Super Mazembe Academia band members are rehearsing some of Super Mazembe’s hits of yesteryear, Kasongo included, at Bora Bora Hotel in Nairobi’s Kawangware estate.

Mazembe Academia – an off shoot of the Super Mazembe – was formed at Bora Bora Hotel.

Speaking to Saturday Nation early this week, Loboko said they had drawn motivation from the recent reinvention of the Kasongo hit on social media.

“It has been encouraging that Kasongo has lately gained a lot of popularity on social media with many eager to watch us play it in our live shows,” Loboko said.

He also said that they also want to keep Super Mazembe’s legacy alive.

Loboko, who is the only surviving member of Super Mazembe, joined the band in 1978, alongside singers Kasongo wa Kanema and Lovy Longomba.

This was long after Kasongo – a love song composed by Alley Katele – had been released.

Some of the prominent members of the original Super Mazembe that came to Kenya in the 1970s include guitarists Bukalos Bukasa, Kasongo Songo Ley, Rapok Kayembe, Atia Jo Mwanza and Rapok Kayembe.

Others were drummers Petit Musa and Dodo Doris, alongside singers Longwa Didos and Charles Makila.

Loboko, who started out as a rhythm guitarist, later switched to playing the lead guitar when Bukasa died in 1989.

In 2001, Loboko set up Mazembe Academia, which performed in various spots in Nairobi and other towns across Kenya.

Loboko later moved to Mombasa in 2013 with a section of the band members. He recently relocated to Nairobi.

Among the members of his Super Mazembe Academia are Prof Madanji Madolina Gabriel, John Ambalwa aka Mwana Mboka, Hendrix Longomba, Gingle Ngolio, Paddy Makani, Chai Zungi, Rebex M’mbilia, Wycliffe Amanya, Moses Otinga, Allan Shaban and Cassin Omar.

