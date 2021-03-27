Suluhu’s feminist pragmatics and the strong women of ‘Uswahilini’

East African women, and all of us their “mashabiki” (fans), are ending this International Women’s Month on a particularly high note. This is mainly due to Rais Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan, who, though under tragic circumstances, has ably taken over the United Republic’s Presidency from her predecessor, the redoubtable John Pombe Magufuli.

Two things struck me, as a language and women’s studies scholar, about the start of the new President’s term. The first is the grammatical protocol (itifaki ya kisarufi) regarding how to address our first female President in Kiswahili. She certainly is not Mama Rais, or “Ma’Rais” as we commonly utter it. We have had these, First Ladies, ever since the arrival of Maria Nyerere on the scene.

On the other hand, no properly civilised Kiswahili speaker is going to deprive our President of the profoundly emotive honorific “Mama” entitlement. The solution, as our media communicators seem to be pointing, lies in the ordering of the words in the title. I am happy, so far, with “Rais Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan”.

Incidentally, talking about protocol, I, too, was impressed by Rais Ndugu Uhuru Kenyatta’s pausing for the “adhana” (call to prayer), in the middle of his tribute to Magufuli in Dodoma. His brief silence was an excellent illustration of the Swahili cultural sensitivities ingrained in us East Africans. Silence is, indeed, a key ingredient in the pragmatic, or practical, interpretation of communication.

Public discourse

Most striking, however, at the Dodoma event, was President Suluhu Hassan’s laconic assertion to the doubting Thomases. “I want to tell you,” she said, “mnayemwona hapa ni Rais (the person you see here is President).” This, for me, marked the moment of arrival of the woman at the summit of East African leadership. It probably also signalled the entry of a different style of communication in our public discourse.

This was detectable in not only the words said but also, and especially, in the way they were said. East African (male-dominated) political discourse, especially in Kiswahili, is famous for its loud, passionate and emphatic rhetoric. President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s unflappable, level-toned and well-measured understatements since her assumption of power may be a fundamental game-changer, not only in words but also in action.

I do not know if I am reading some of this into the situation because of my notorious partiality for my sisters. But, to come clean, in moments like this, my emotions, like those of many of us who had the good luck to be educated in Tanzania in its early post-independence years, are strongly stirred. Joining the dots, you realise how deeply and fundamentally we were formed and shaped by the experience.

Dr Achola Pala, an undergraduate contemporary of mine in Dar and eventually a Harvard University scholar, shared a similar sentiment with me in some recent correspondence. “I have suddenly been bitten by a huge desire to see Dar again,” she wrote. “As you know, Dar, just like Kiswahili, is quite magical. Once either of the two gets a hold of your heart, it is hard to let go.”

I will tell you more, in a separate conversation, about Dr Achola Pala and her stellar career as a scholar, researcher, diplomat and international civil servant and, especially, an activist for grassroots transformation among Kenyan women. But, as you can see from the above, she is very much one of the women of Uswahilini, the precursors of Samia Suluhu, as I knew them during our formative days in Mwalimu Nyerere’s inspiration of the East African “Swahili” nation.

Social class

For you did not have to be a native Mswahili, from the Islands or from the “Mwambao” (Coast) or even a Tanzanian, you did not have to be male or female or to belong to any specific faith or social class in order to share the vision. What the founders of Tanzania encouraged us, their charges, to embrace were the sterling values of discipline, impeccable ethics, a thirst for knowledge, African pride, self-reliance and social cohesion (the much-maligned “ujamaa”).

Today’s Tanzanian strong women, like President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Anna Makinda, the former Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Asha Rose Migiro, whom I mentioned last week, and Professor Anna Kajumulo Tibaijuka, former Director General of UN’s Habitat, belong to a younger generation than ours. But they did not come out of the blue. Rather, they are a continuation of that tradition, to which we oldsters look back with understandable nostalgia.

I ascertained this when I had opportunities to interact and in some cases work with women academics from this younger generation. Among these are Prof Penina Mlama, the distinguished author and university administrator, and Dr Anna Kishe, whom I mentioned in my International Women’s Day tribute. Two exceptionally brilliant scholars with whom I was privileged to work on the Feminist Press’s Women Writing Africa project are professors Amandina Lihamba and Saida Yahya-Othman, both of Dar University.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan reminded me particularly of Saida Yahya-Othman, because Saida, too, comes from Zanzibar. Moreover, in one of Saida’s publications, an edition of the epic poem Howani Mwana by her aunt, Zeynab Himid Mohamed, she recalls the early struggles of Zanzibari Swahili girls to get an education.

Incidentally, my first and fortunate encounter with Rais Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan was also in Zanzibar. This was in her vice-presidential days, when she officiated at the Inaugural Conference of the East African Kiswahili Commission at the Golden Tulip Boutique Hotel in September 2017. I remember Her Excellency urging all of us East Africans to embrace Kiswahili as a major unifying tool in the region.

This was a moment of great elation for me, not only because of my long involvement in the formation of the Commission but also because Her Excellency was in the company of my fellow Makererean, Sheikh Ali Hassan Mwinyi, former President of the United Republic. This means that I have actually met up close with four of the six Presidents of Tanzania.

Do I have reason to be emotional, or to boast?