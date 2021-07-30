Sultan Agodi lines up live show for Ohangla fans in Nairobi

Ohangla musician Sultan Agodi Konyango.

By  Amos Ngaira

What you need to know:

  • Agodi's most popular songs include Nyasaye ni Koda and Patel Adhola.
  • Prior to relocating to Nairobi about two years ago, Agodi was based in Siaya County.

Fans of Ohangla music will on Saturday afternoon be treated to a live performance by Sultan Agodi Konyango at Xtreme Barcadia in Nairobi’s Pipeline estate (Nyayo Gate B).

