Sultan Agodi lines up live show for Ohangla fans in Nairobi

Fans of Ohangla music will on Saturday afternoon be treated to a live performance by Sultan Agodi Konyango at Xtreme Barcadia in Nairobi’s Pipeline estate (Nyayo Gate B).

With live performances hard to come by since the outbreak of Covid-19, Agodi has been entertaining his fans via social media platforms.

He is currently putting the finishing touches to his new video which is schedule for launch mid next month.

Agodi's most popular songs include Nyasaye ni Koda and Patel Adhola among several other songs which he has released since his debut in 2015.

Prior to relocating to Nairobi about two years ago, Agodi was based in Siaya County.

During a recent interview, Agodi recalled the many challenges he went through during his early days in music.

Agodi who was born and brought in Asembo Rarieda Sub-County, went to Raliew Secondary School between 2004 and 2007.

In 2012 he joined the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) Kisumu, where he pursued a Diploma in Community Health and Development.