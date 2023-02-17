Storytelling: Memoirs are but sketches that all should draw

Every person tells their story, or stories, at one time or another when alive. The story, or stories, may not be that memorable but they would definitely be interesting to someone or another. Such stories may not even be that creative.

They could just be sketches of their everyday life; of what they wish happened to them; of their fantasies; of their childhood, youth, adulthood or old age; of what they treasured and what they lost etc.

Such could just be ordinary stories, like those of the neighbourhood shopkeeper or cobbler or mama mboga or motorcycle rider, who one doesn’t really know much about but will ‘hear’ stories about, and even create some about them.

It is these sketches that a large portion of humanity shares with others every day. Everyday stories are really episodes in the drama of life. Even though the lives of a majority of human beings are not dramatic enough to demand the attention of much of an audience, they carry individual and communal life stories every so often.

Which is why human beings strive to leave behind their stories; and when they don’t, the living sometimes try to sketch the stories of the dead. In this sense, memoirs are really sketches that all humans can draw.

To read “Now You See Me: An Illustrated Collection of Short Memoirs” by Kitui dJo Thefu (Isukuti Studio, 2022) is like sitting next to the author and either listening to his thoughts/unspoken stories or watch him sketch his life — backwards — because he is an illustrator. Or, it is some kind of a journey with the author on a motorbike, since he is a biker.

What does Thefu actually illustrate?

An illustrator is a visual economist. They can see the world in its expanse. But they will compress it into a small, if not tiny, representation. They are symbolists.

Mental challenge

A sketch artist is a minimalist who seeks to invite the reader/audience to a mental challenge on deciphering the world of images. “Now You See Me” is a rhetorical offer to the reader to ‘see’ if they can actually see the raconteur. The brevity of the anecdotes leaves a lot unsaid, which one imagines is meant to challenge the reader to ‘see’ beyond what the narrator has offered.

Thefu, as if always on his motorbike, relates a series of fleeting tales, shuffling between the years; as if picking bits and pieces from his memories; assembling chapters of his life that he would wish to share with the reader, for whatever reason and lesson readers would find in the sketches.

Therefore, the reader is drawn into intimate moments in the storyteller’s life, meeting his colleagues at work; peeping into his childhood; seeing him in his home with his wife and dogs; waiting alongside him at the court during his divorce case proceedings etc.

In all these incidents, the narrator is remains conversational. The language he uses is deliberate. He wants the listener/reader to be part of the story; to be involved in it; to see, hear, feel, taste or experience alongside the narrator. He addresses the listener directly, with the rhetorical phrase, ‘won’t you’, inviting the reader from one episode of his life to the next: have a tolerant day, won’t you; have a blunt Sunday, won’t you; have a patriotic evening, won’t you; have a reflective Resurrection Sunday, won’t you?

But “Now You See Me” is also about what modernity (some people would prefer ‘postmodernity’; although one wonders where modernity was posted to) has done to humankind.

These sketches are an acute reminder of what it means to live today in a world that is only possibly and reasonably knowable in bits and pieces. These sketches, in some senses, raise the question: is there a big story out there really? Or, can humans tell long, coherent and logical stories anymore?

Considering that storytelling has increasingly been reduced to emojis and a limited number of characters (not words on) on Twitter, for instance, is it possible for people to tell long stories these days? Would there even be an audience, when humans are being socialised every day to speak less and less by being edited by machines?

In other words, can human beings create those enigmatic tales of the pre-modernity or are we bound to speak less and less, and listen more and more to what machines and AI tells us?

Bigger individual dreams

Could the future of storytelling, therefore, be reduced to sketches of our immediate and mundane experiences, as captured by a visual or sound recorder, from which we might sieve some useful wisdoms?

Will the future really allow bigger individual dreams, which in the past have animated human discoveries and progress for mankind? Or, as technology makes human experience homogenous, the personal will only be expressible in vignettes, such as found in “Now You See Me”?

One unforgettable lesson in the sketches in “Now You See Me” is the suggestion that even in the mundane one can still find wisdom. For instance, Thefu retells the story of his relationship with one of his dogs as one that taught him the meaning of trust. Indeed, most of his relationships with human beings fell short of his expectations on trust. For a motorbike enthusiast, Thefu learnt the hard way to maintain his bike. How? By reading manuals, general maintenance books, and seeking information online.

But why maintain one’s bike when there are mechanics aplenty out there? Because mechanics would not necessarily repair his bike to his liking. Also, he disliked the ‘dependency’ that some mechanics create between them and their customers.

So, Thefu learnt to repair his bicycle from mistakes that he would make when he would do it by himself (DIY repairs). With time, the bits and pieces of ken and skills have served him well when riding far away from his mechanic.

However, “Now You See Me” is also a storytelling challenge.

It is as of Thefu is telling the reader of his book to record and retell even the littlest of the experiences they have had in life, for it could be a lifelong lesson to someone out there.