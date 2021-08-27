Ssebaggala Andrew
Ssebaggala: Restore theatre going culture in East Africa

By  Gloria Mwaniga

What you need to know:

  • Ssebaggala Andrew is also the founder of House of Talent East Africa Ltd, and co-producer at Silent Voices Uganda.
  • Ssebaggala has supported and managed arts-related organisations, programs and projects across the world.

Ssebaggala Andrew was only five when his parents took him to the Uganda National Theatre to watch a play for the first time. Years later, Ssebaggala is still at the theatre as a production manager of the Uganda National Cultural Centre.

