Sometimes it’s much better to be a big fish in a little pond

Earlier this week, our children joined high school as Form One students.

This is the tail-end cohort of the old education system. They’re joining high school when they’re 14 and will leave — hopefully — when they’re kicking down the door of adulthood.

Some students went to the high school they selected, others went to the school that was selected for them. Others didn’t have any preference and were just glad to begin the next adventure of their lives. A handful won’t carry on to high school at all.

You know how it goes with selecting schools, not just here in Kenya but everywhere in the world: the top-performing students always select the top-performing schools, schools with a lot of prestige and reputation, a history that dates back to pre-independence.

The parents of these children will pull all strings to get them into these schools. They’ll turn their pockets inside out, and humble themselves before school principals. Why? Because there’s a collectively held belief that a top-performing school will give your child the best learning experience.

Yet, research shows that the results are mixed: some of these top-performing students continue to shine in their top-performing schools, and some fall to the bottom of their class and never make it back to the top again.

Such a student would have been better off in a good school — it’s a school that’s not as prestigious as their top-performing choice, but one that would have motivated this student to continue believing in their academic ability. They’d be more confident to keep trying to improve and live up to their potential.

Big Fish-Little Pond theory

They call this the Big Fish-Little Pond theory. And it doesn’t just apply to selecting schools but in every institution, we’re in throughout our lives.

The theory underscores this: Sometimes you are better off being the big fish in a little pond (a good institution) than being a little fish in a big pond (an elite institution).

Here’s a story for perspective: When I completed my KCPE in 1998, I really wanted to go to a prestigious national school but my marks fell short.

I ended up in a provincial school which — back then — wasn’t as reputable as it is now. The school was over-populated, they focused a lot on academics, and not enough on clubs and sports.

It was a relatively boring high school with little to do but study.

I wasn’t in the top 25 bracket when I was admitted into my Form One class but by the second year, I’d clawed my way to the top-three bracket.

I remained there until we sat our high school finals.

I was a big fish in a little pond.

The story about my university isn’t relevant to this narrative. The one that’s relevant is where I worked after graduating: I was handpicked to join a prestigious audit firm that recruited on merit, the firm had existed for centuries.

It was known internationally as one of the ‘Big Four’. (Come on!) On the first day of work, they told us, ‘You are the best and the brightest that the Kenyan universities had to offer in 2008’.

Performance slip

I’d found my tribe – we were all the big fish from our respective ponds, we were smart, relentless and competitive, so it only made sense that we would thrive.

Guess what? In my third year at the firm, something within me cracked and my performance began to slip. It slipped and just kept on slipping.

It reached a point where I got a performance rating of four. Getting a rating of four is like a test score of D-(minus). Or being position 37 in a class of 40.

I didn’t understand why I was struggling when everyone else around me was excelling. I felt…stupid. And lazy. A spat-out reject in shame.

My confidence and ego were shredded and hung on my back like tattered rags. I ended up quitting the firm and burying that career altogether.

I was a little fish in a big pond.

I never quite understood what happened in those tumultuous years at the firm. It wasn’t until I was reading a book last Sunday that talked about the Big Fish-Little Pond theory, that the coin dropped. (The book is David and Goliath by Malcolm Gladwell.)

Now I write. I’ve settled into this little space that has room for my grand ideas. (OK, that’s what I tell myself.) I’ve created my own pond and my editor – Ben Ouma – has extended the freedom for me to swim as myself. It’s the healthiest pond there is.

We’re all destined for greatness, dear reader, we’re made to be big fish.